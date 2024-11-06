AGCO Agriculture Foundation donates $50,000 to Weathered But Strong: Hurricane Relief Fund to aid Georgia farmers recovering from Hurricane Helene. Led by agricultural organizations, the fund provides direct assistance, aiming to raise $1 million for farmers facing financial and emotional challenges. 100% of donations go directly to those in need.

Photo courtesy of AGCO

AGCO Agriculture Foundation, a private foundation with the vision to prevent and relieve hunger through sustainable agricultural development, donated $50,000 to the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture to support the Weathered But Strong: Hurricane Relief Fund.

This relief fund initiative, led by more than 40 of Georgia's top agricultural organizations, including the Georgia Agribusiness Council and the Georgia Department of Agriculture, is dedicated to helping farmers recover from the severe damage caused by Hurricane Helene.

The recent Hurricane Helene devastated Georgia's agricultural landscape, wiping out entire fields, destroying timber and damaging farm infrastructure, leaving farmers facing significant financial and emotional challenges. As a recovery response, the Hurricane Relief Fund was created to provide direct assistance to Georgia farmers impacted by the storm, focusing on filling gaps not covered by insurance or other forms of aid.

"Farmers are the backbone of our communities, and their strength in overcoming adversity is truly remarkable," said Roger Batkin, board chair of the foundation. "As our foundation has done over the past years, we want to extend our helping hands to our farming communities and we are proud to support this relief fund in AGCO's home state of Georgia, helping farmers to recover, rebuild their operations and restore their livelihoods after such a devastating Hurricane Helene crisis."

The Hurricane Relief Fund for Georgia farmers aims to raise $1 million to provide immediate support to farmers, with 100 percent of donations going directly to those in need. The fund offers resources to help farmers recover and continue their vital work.

Donations from corporations and individuals are being accepted through the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture set-up page: www.gafoundationag.org/hurricane-relief-fund

