The new Fendt 700 Vario series tractors are available in five models offering a combination of strength, agility, functionality and comfort.

AGCO Corporation, a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, is bringing the seventh generation of Fendt 700 Vario series tractors to North America.

This version introduces a new design, engine and technical innovations to its best-selling range, which will debut at the 2022 Farm Progress Show and be available for order through Fendt dealerships for delivery in 2023.

The Fendt 700 Vario tractors are available in five models ranging from 203 to 283 rated engine hp, all featuring the quality, comfort and versatility that Fendt customers expect, according to the manufacturer.

For farmers needing more horsepower, the Fendt DynamicPerformance (DP) extra power concept releases up to 20 extra hp in the Fendt 728 Vario DP via a demand-dependent control system precisely when needed. The extra power concept is not tied to driving speed or special auxiliary functions such as hydraulic, PTO or three-point applications and functions purely dynamically.

"AGCO has always focused on providing customer-first solutions, and the Fendt 700 Vario series delivers on that promise. With a combination of key upgrades and new features, these tractors are the perfect combination of strength, agility, functionality and comfort, making them ideal for everything from haying and livestock work to heavy-duty field or fleet operations," said David Soliday, senior tactical marketing manager of Fendt tractors.

Greater Power With Leading Efficiency

With a new AGCO Power 7.5-L engine that uses the Fendt iD concept, the Fendt 700 Vario tractors deliver a high-performance range without compromising on the efficiency for which the series is well-known. All components, such as the engine, transmission, hydraulics and cooling system, are designed to achieve impressive torque even at low engine speeds to ensure high tractive power and acceleration strength with lower fuel consumption and extended service life.

The single-range Fendt VarioDrive transmission provides an entirely seamless operating experience from 65 feet per hour to 33 miles per hour. VarioDrive is Fendt's latest evolution of the Vario CVT and provides intelligently controlled all-wheel drive management. The drive train eliminates the need for manual switching when changing between field and road operations, and it drives the front and rear axles as needed and distributes the power dynamically.

In the field, full tractive force is available, and stresses are avoided when driving on roads or curves. The "pull-in-turn" effect pulls the machine into the curve during turns, resulting in a particularly small turning radius with full tractive power and less soil compaction, according to the manufacturer.

The exclusive Concentric Air System (CAS) cooling concept has been purposefully designed for low engine speeds, compact construction and fuel efficiency. Less drive power is needed compared to conventional fan and cooling systems, and this power is then available for traction in the field or on the road. The CAS concept is driven by its own hydraulic motor and is decoupled from the engine speed. The system is automated according to demand and is extremely quiet and smooth.

"Delivering impressive power through innovative engineering was a focal point when designing and developing the new Fendt 700 Vario series," Soliday said. "By combining a new engine with innovative technology such as the Fendt iD and VarioDrive, operators can enjoy even greater versatility with this new generation."

Customer-Focused Control, Comfort

Delivering operator comfort, control and convenience are foundational to Fendt cabs and workstations, and the Fendt 700 Vario series is no different. The new generation is operated simply and individually via the multifunction joystick and the 3L joystick in FendtONE. The Fendt 700 Vario is equipped with a 10-in. digital dashboard and a 12-in. terminal on the armrest as standard. An additional retractable 12-in. terminal in the headliner is available as an option.

Smart functions such as the Fendt Guide guidance system, the automatic Fendt Section Control (SC), or Fendt Variable Rate Control (VRC) are displayed as required on the individually assignable tiles in the terminals.

Six different seat configurations are available, as well as a new optional premium leather seat that features massage, heating and cooling with intuitive operation via the FendtONE terminal. The driver adjusts the seat height, position, and backrest angle electrically via a lever on the side of the seat. Operators can create personalized seat profiles and activate them with one click when changing drivers.

"Intuitive and innovative workstations have always been a part of the Fendt design and engineering language," Soliday said. "By introducing FendtONE and the diverse seat configurations, operators can customize their Fendt 700 Series tractor to individual preferences for each task."

Powerful Hydraulics Unlock Efficiency

With an optional increased hydraulic pump capacity of up to 58 gpm, the Fendt 700 series allows you to accomplish tasks more efficiently. As with all other Fendt series, the hydraulic system is completely independent and self-contained from other tractor functions such as the transmission, steering valves, and cooling fan. These hydraulic capabilities improve efficiency and accuracy and eliminate the risk of cross-contamination.

In addition, the series now allows for full use of up to five rear and two front hydraulic remotes even when equipped with a Cargo or CargoProfi loader.

Tire Features Add Flexibility, Convenience

The popular VarioGrip tire pressure regulation system already offered on larger Fendt series is now an optional feature on the new Fendt 700 series. VarioGrip allows operators to increase the contact area with the ground and boost tractive power by up to 8 percent. When driving on the road, the air pressure can be raised, providing a better ride and improving tire longevity. The driver can easily set and control the system's tire pressure in the tractor display.

Numerous factory-installed tire options are available for the Fendt 700 tractors. All models in the range can be equipped with a vast array of commonly used row crop, single metric, or dual tire configurations. In addition to its tire offerings, the new series is entirely row crop capable at 60-in. gauge settings. The new 700 series now also features the ability to factory install certain front and rear dual tires.

Trusted Customer Care, Warranty

The Fendt Gold Star Customer Care program comes standard with each Fendt tractor. This 36-month/3,000-hour warranty features no deductible, covers all scheduled maintenance, and includes the cost of oil, filters, belts and maintenance items during the coverage period. Each new tractor also receives five years of Fendt Connect telematics that allows an operator or their dealer to monitor important machine data remotely.

In the rare case of a breakdown, Fendt dealers will take care of the parts support while quickly diagnosing and repairing the problem to get the tractor back in the field, or they will provide a loaner guarantee if it takes more than 48 hours to complete a repair.

For more information, visit Fendt.com/us.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

