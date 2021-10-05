Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Aggregate and Paving Equipment on Display at TXAPA's 46th Annual Meeting

Tue October 05, 2021 - West Edition #21
CEG


Distributors of aggregate producing machines and paving equipment presented their goods to contractors gathered for the 46th annual Texas Asphalt Pavement Association meeting last month in San Antonio.

Among the exhibitors and sponsors of the event were Closner Equipment, Powerscreen Texas, ROMCO Equipment, CAT, Astec, McCourt Equipment and others.

Exhibitors noted that the popular event affords them the opportunity to speak with both producers and paving contractors in one setting. CEG

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

Photo: 1/5
Photo: 1/5
Photo: 1/5
Photo: 1/5
Photo: 1/5

Representatives of Powerscreen Texas Inc. promoted the company’s many equipment lines, including Powerscreen, Evoquip, CBI, Terex Washing, Tesab and MGL. (L-R) are Sam McNabb, president; Barry O’Reilly, Jake Cernoch and Caleb Strickland.
Kirby-Smith Machinery’s Vern Gunderson (L) and Gary Corley were on hand to answer contractors questions about the Wirtgen line of paving equipment. Kirby-Smith represents Wirtgen in all of Oklahoma, North Texas and West Texas from branches in Dallas, Waco, Fort Worth, Abilene, Amarillo and Odessa in Texas as well as Oklahoma City, Tulsa and McAlester in Oklahoma.
Paving professionals from throughout the state gathered for TXAPA’s 46th annual meeting in San Antonio from Sept. 22 to 24.
The McCourt Equipment contingent at TXAPA. (L-R): Ryan Kays; Sam Welch, company president; Paul McCourt and Sean McCourt. The McCourt family has been involved in the crushing, screening and washing industry for decades, and since 1999 from its location in La Grange. They represent McCloskey and several other equipment manufacturers.
Martin Schuh, Texas rep of Manhattan, Kan.-based Purple Wave Auction. Purple Wave specializes in liquidating equipment and vehicles through no-reserve public Internet auctions.




