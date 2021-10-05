Distributors of aggregate producing machines and paving equipment presented their goods to contractors gathered for the 46th annual Texas Asphalt Pavement Association meeting last month in San Antonio.

Among the exhibitors and sponsors of the event were Closner Equipment, Powerscreen Texas, ROMCO Equipment, CAT, Astec, McCourt Equipment and others.

Exhibitors noted that the popular event affords them the opportunity to speak with both producers and paving contractors in one setting. CEG

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

