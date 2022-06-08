(NAPA image)

Two funding partners have pledged their support for The Road Forward, an industry-wide initiative of the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA) to produce net zero carbon emission asphalt pavements. They are NAPA associate member Ingevity and producer member Ajax Paving Industries of Florida LLC.

In joining inaugural sponsors Cargill Asphalt Solutions and Peckham Industries Inc., Ingevity and Ajax are demonstrating their commitment to climate stewardship while advancing the asphalt pavement industry.

Family-owned Ajax Paving operates eight asphalt plants across Florida's Gulf Coast and constructs various projects from runways to design-build. The company's president, Vince Hafeli, has served on NAPA's board of directors since 2015 and is currently the vice chair of the Southeast Region Advisory Council.

A NAPA member since 2002, Ingevity manufactures sustainable specialty chemicals and materials for a variety of markets, including preservation products for asphalt pavements and warm-mix asphalt (WMA) additives like Evotherm. Ingevity recently published an environmental product declaration (EPD) for Evotherm M1, making it the first chemical additive supplier to be included in NAPA's EPD tool, Emerald Eco-Label.

In supporting The Road Forward, Ajax and Ingevity are exemplifying their values of innovation and ownership, providing industry leadership on climate action. Their support will help fund ongoing research and education to aid the entire U.S. asphalt industry in achieving net zero carbon emission asphalt production and construction by 2050.

"Ajax Paving Industries of Florida is excited to be leading the asphalt industry in paving the path forward in sustainability," Hafeli said. "The journey to a net zero future is difficult to even comprehend. However, with NAPA as a partner, we are excited about the upcoming journey, which ties directly into Ajax being the employer, contractor and partner of choice."

"Ingevity is very pleased to support NAPA and The Road Forward initiative as we work together to move the asphalt industry towards net zero emissions," said Andrew Crow, vice president of pavement technologies.

"At Ingevity, sustainability is at the center of all we do. Our company's heritage of providing renewable raw material-sourced products that promote environmental stewardship has long enabled us to help customers and end users reduce their ecological footprint, and we are excited to bring our expertise in sustainable paving technologies to the industry as we work to meet our shared climate goals."

"For decades, Ingevity and Ajax Paving Industries of Florida have demonstrated their respective commitments to innovating on behalf of their customers and communities," remarked NAPA President and CEO Audrey Copeland. "Their support of The Road Forward fuels our vision for the future: sustainable communities and commerce, connected by net zero carbon asphalt pavements."

For more information about The Road Forward, visit AsphaltPavement.org/Forward.

About The Road Forward

An initiative of the National Asphalt Pavement Association, The Road Forward: A Vision for Net Zero Carbon Emissions for the Asphalt Pavement Industry calls on the U.S. asphalt community to advance technologies, products and processes to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Launched in January 2022, the multi-year effort will engage, educate, and empower the U.S. asphalt community to produce and construct net zero carbon emission asphalt pavements.

About Ajax Paving Industries of Florida LLC

Ajax Paving Industries of Florida LLC provides asphalt manufacturing, along with managing and building small to heavy civil infrastructure projects from roads to runways, across southwest Florida. The company was founded in Michigan in 1951 by Herbert H. Jacob and expanded to Florida in 1981.

For more information, visit AjaxPaving.com/Florida.

About Ingevity

Ingevity provides products and technologies that purify, protect and enhance the world around us. The company develops, manufactures and brings to market solutions that help customers solve complex problems and make the world more sustainable. Ingevity operates in two reporting segments: Performance Chemicals, which includes specialty chemicals and engineered polymers, and Performance Materials, which includes high-performance activated carbon. These products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including asphalt paving, oil exploration and production, agrochemicals, adhesives, lubricants, publication inks, coatings, elastomers, bioplastics and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions.

Headquartered in North Charleston, S.C., Ingevity operates from 25 locations around the world and employs approximately 1,850 people.

For more information visit www.ingevity.com.

