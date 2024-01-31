List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Alabama AGC Announces 2024 Board of Directors

    Wed January 31, 2024 - Southeast Edition
    Alabama AGC


    Alabama AGC has announced its executive committee and board of directors for 2024.

    As the new year begins, incoming board members aim to work together to bring construction professionals and related industries together to safeguard the interests and integrity of the workforce.

    Mac Caddell of Caddell Construction Co. (DE) LLC was named president, with Greer Walker of Wiregrass Construction Co. Inc. as vice president.

    The Alabama AGC 2024 Executive Committee is as follows: Mike Scarborough of Rabren General Contractors Inc. as second vice president; Hasting Sykes of Sykes Weaver LLC as treasurer; and Rob Middleton of Middleton Construction LLC as chairman of the board.

    "We are thrilled to have Mac assume the leadership of Alabama AGC. His experience as a leader in Caddell and the many years he has been involved with Alabama AGC will be a great asset," said Billy Norrell, Alabama AGC's chief executive officer. "We appreciate all our volunteer leaders and the companies they represent."

    "The board will ensure that the decisions and policies made by Alabama lawmakers benefit AGC member companies and the state's construction industry. It is an honor to serve as president of the Alabama AGC, our state's oldest, largest and most financially strong construction organization," said Caddell. "I will work hard to represent this organization as I interact with our board members and continue down this path of success that Alabama AGC has forged for over a century."

    Alabama AGC is excited to see long-time members of the chapter join this year's board.

    "I am humbled to be selected as an officer in this outstanding organization," Sykes said. "I have been involved with Alabama AGC for decades and I am honored to represent our company, Sykes Weaver LLC as well as the many others that count on Alabama AGC. I'm looking forward to participating in the levels of leadership and working with my fellow officers, Rob Middleton, Mac Caddell, Greer Walker and Mike Scarborough."




