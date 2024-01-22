The Alabama Associated General Contractors announced the addition of Byron McCain as its workforce development director.

McCain retired from the Construction Education Foundation of Alabama (CEFA), bringing a wealth of experience into his new role. McCain is prepared to address the workforce needs of the construction industry's membership represented by Alabama AGC.

"Byron's history with the construction education field is unparalleled, and we are fortunate to have him join our staff to address such a critically important area of need," said Billy Norrell, CEO of Alabama AGC.

McCain will work with Alabama AGC to address industry needs by offering training opportunities for carpenters, plumbers, welders and other trades throughout the region.

"Construction workers with training can make substantially more than untrained trade workers," McCain said. "Most first-year employees will earn between $31,200 and $34,000, while skilled journeymen can make $50,000 and above, depending on ability."

He also will maintain his efforts to support and encourage existing training and education initiatives such as the Riverchase Career Connection Center (RC3) in Hoover, GoBuild Alabama and the Alabama Construction Industry Craft Training Board. The latter provides grant funding to eligible companies looking to enhance the skills of their workforce.

"The industry does not have enough trained workers to replace older workers leaving the workforce," said Mac Caddell, president of the Alabama Associated General Contractors, and CEO of Caddell Construction in Montgomery.

