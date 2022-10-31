The conference, co-hosted by AGC of America, brings together the nation's emerging leaders under 40 in different areas of the construction industry. Over three days, attendees had the opportunity to workshop development and leadership skills while networking with colleagues.

From Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, Alabama AGC served as the chapter host for the Construction Leadership Council (CLC) Leadership Development Conference. The event took place at the historic Grand Hotel Golf Resort and Spa in Mobile.

The conference, co-hosted by AGC of America, brings together the nation's emerging leaders under 40 in different areas of the construction industry. Over three days, attendees had the opportunity to workshop development and leadership skills while networking with colleagues.

The national event takes place each year, but this was the first time in AGC history it happened in Alabama.

"It was a real honor for Alabama AGC to be the host chapter for this national event. We hope everyone got to appreciate what Alabama has to offer and enjoyed themselves on the bay. We are especially proud of the support our Alabama members gave, said Billy Norell, CEO of Alabama AGC.

Part of the event included a presentation on work zone safety awareness, a mission Alabama AGC has brought to the national level in the construction industry, and recently recognized with a national AGC chapter award. The presentation, led by Skip Powe of (Smith Seckman Reid Inc.) and Morris King (Vulcan Materials), featured an appearance from Millie King, AGC's official work zone safety dog.

The event included other notable guest speakers like Philip Rivers, former NFL quarterback for the Chargers, and current AGC Vice President, Tom Brown. Attendees ended the event with a service project at the Ronald McDonald House of Mobile.

