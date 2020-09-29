Alabama AGC Presents RiskCon 2020 Event

Alabama Associated General Contractors offers more than just a construction community and membership program. Jointly with CompTrustAGC, Alabama AGC is one of the chapters across the nation that hosts RiskCon — an event designed to benefit anyone responsible for the administrative risk and risks experienced on construction job sites across the state.

According to Alabama AGC's leadership, it's simply one of the organization's "best kept secrets".

Alabama AGC hosted its fourth annual RiskCon event on Aug. 27. Given the unprecedented times, the event was held both in-person and virtually with more than 100 attendees ranging from human resource managers, business owners, controllers, project managers, safety managers, jobsite superintendents and insurance professionals.

The event was co-sponsored by the Construction Law Section of the Alabama State Bar, which many of the presenters and attendees also are members of.

Each year's presenters are some of the best national and local experts and leaders of their respective professions. These individuals cover a variety of topics that are rarely discussed or presented in articles or webinars offered elsewhere, and presentations such as these are often only experienced at national conferences, according to organizers.

The information provided at a RiskCon event ultimately makes businesses safer and more profitable, while being affordable and convenient for all Alabama AGC members to attend, the organizers said.

As the construction industry and its businesses evolve, so does the exposure to risk. RiskCon covers avariety of topics each year that are applicable to all companies working within the industry.

Alabama AGC strives to make each RiskCon event different and special with timely topics that are practical to the risks Alabama AGC members face on a daily basis.

For the first time in RiskCon's short history, Alabama AGC attached a theme — Resilience. RiskCon2020's goal was for each session to help attendees be better equipped to be resilient in spite of adversity, especially with the current circumstances revolving around COVID-19.

The overall mission of RiskCon is to help the construction industry better manage its risk.

For more information, visit ​https://www.comptrustagc.com/riskcon2020