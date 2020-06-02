Alabama DOT Awards Contract to Replace Twin Overpasses in Sheffield

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Pipelayers Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Straw Blowers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Alabama DOT Awards Contract to Replace Twin Overpasses in Sheffield

Tue June 02, 2020 - Southeast Edition
Florence (AL) Daily Times



An Alabama overpass replacement project will begin this summer along a busy highway in the Muscle Shoals area town of Sheffield, located in the northwestern part of the state.

On May 29, the Alabama Department of Transportation (ADOT) awarded a bid to a Pelham-based contractor to construct a single new overpass along Hatch Boulevard in Sheffield to replace two older spans. Bridge Builders of Alabama bid $4.99 million for the project, according to information on the ADOT's website.

The overpasses cross Ashe Boulevard in the eastern part of town just south of the Tennessee River. Hatch Boulevard also is the route of U.S. Highways 72 and U.S. 43, as well as several Alabama state roads.

The bridges are in need for replacement as they were both originally constructed in separate years during the late 1930s.

Allen Teague, preconstruction administrator of the Tuscumbia Area office of the ADOT's Northern District, said it typically takes at least six weeks for a contractor to begin mobilizing once the low bid is accepted.

"A lot will depend on how quick the contractor moves in," he added.

The contract with Bridge Builders of Alabama calls for the project to be completed in 245 working days.

The rule of thumb, Teague said, is to double the number of working days to get a good idea how much time the project will take. He explained the Hatch Boulevard contract could be "a two-year job."

North and southbound traffic along Hatch will be diverted to one overpass while the other structure is removed. Once one side is built, traffic will be shifted to the new overpass so the other old span can be demolished, and a new structure built.

The new Hatch Boulevard overpass will be larger than the existing structure, Teague said, and also will include a walkway. According to 2018 traffic data, that section of U.S. 72 and 43 carries an average of 17,415 vehicles per day north of nearby Second Street, and 17,510 vehicles just north of Reservation Road.

"It's busy, but not nearly the most heavily traveled section of highway in the Shoals," explained ADOT spokesman Seth Burkett said. "There is less traffic on this section than on other roadways in Sheffield, such as Woodward Avenue, O'Neal Bridge and Florence Boulevard."

Tennessee Valley Authority spokesman Scott Fiedler said his agency also is replacing three utility poles to raise electrical lines that cross the highway at the Hatch Boulevard overpass. The action was needed to allow the bridge builders enough overhead clearance for their equipment.

Fiedler added that the TVA discovered it did not require an easement for guide wires for the new, taller poles, which will allow the project to begin sooner than expected.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Alabama Alabama Department of Transportation Bridges infrastructure