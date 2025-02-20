Auburn City Schools in Alabama are embarking on a $383 million expansion, including a new high school, middle school, and reconstruction of two elementary schools, all funded without new taxes. The plan aims to accommodate student growth and enhance educational opportunities.

The Auburn City Schools (ACS) in east-central Alabama is launching 2025 with a massive investment in education infrastructure, highlighted by a second high school, a new middle school and the reconstruction of two of the district's oldest elementary schools.

WRBL-TV in nearby Columbus, Ga. reported Feb. 19, 2025, that, in total, the ACS 2035 Facilities Master Plan includes an estimated $383 million in capital projects, all funded without the need for new taxes.

The 10-year plan was approved by the Auburn City Board of Education in January 2025 to address "the demolition, reconstruction and renovation of buildings and the impact of student growth on facilities capacity," ACS noted on its website.

The most significant portion of the proposal will be the $214 million construction of a second facility to serve grades 9-12 at Shug Jordan Parkway and North Donahue Drive, to be named Plains High School, with an anticipated opening in the fall of 2028.

Once complete, both Plains High and the older Auburn High will serve students in those four grades, shifting away from the current model that separates first-year students.

District officials are currently working on selecting colors and a mascot for the new school. ACS spokesperson Daniel Chesser emphasized the importance of public engagement in shaping the new Plains High's identity.

"In January, we opened a survey to gather input from students, teachers and the public," he said. "The survey closed on January 27, and we are now analyzing the data to determine what stakeholders want to see in the new high school."

Beyond relieving overcrowding at Auburn High School, the second campus will double student opportunities in athletics, fine arts and extracurricular activities.

"When you're talking about small team sports, cheer squads or career tech offerings, a second high school gives kids more chances to get involved and engaged," Chesser said.

With 9,438 students enrolled, ACS officials told WRBL-TV that they anticipate continued growth within the system.

Auburn High School is already at full capacity with 2,219 students and the proposed Plains High will accommodate an additional 2,200 students, bringing total high school capacity in the city to 4,400 and ensuring the district can meet enrollment demands through at least 2040.

Despite adding the second high school, Auburn High will remain in Class 7A, the state's highest classification for athletic competition.

Alongside the new high school, ACS also is investing in:

• Building a new, $78.2 million middle school on William Buechner Parkway for grades 7-8 to establish a two-high-school feeder system. The district is targeting it to be open by the fall of 2028.

• An expansion of the current Auburn Junior High School at a cost of $18.6 million. Among its features will be additional classroom space and a new softball field.

• The reconstruction of both the Dean Road Elementary (grades K-2) and Wrights Mill Elementary (grades 3-5) schools, each of which is budgeted at $28 million. ACS noted that it plans to have them both ready for students by the Fall 2030 semester.

The two elementary schools, originally built in the late 1950s, are among the oldest in the district. ACS leaders determined demolishing and rebuilding them was more cost-effective than renovating, just as the district did with past projects at Cary Woods Elementary and Drake Middle School.

"Dean Road is in a very landlocked, congested area. We are looking at acquiring property across I-85 and pairing it with Ogletree Elementary," Chesser said in speaking with WRBL-TV. "At Wrights Mill, we have city-owned land next to it, allowing us to keep the school open while building the new facility."

ACS Encourages Review of Master Plan

Auburn City Schools' $383 million in capital projects will be financed through local revenue from the 16-mill special school tax with no additional tax increases.

The project budget includes $17 million for capital renewal efforts, such as upgrades and maintenance; and $366.8 million for new construction.

"We encourage residents to visit auburncity.org to review the full facilities master plan approved in January," Chesser added. "This plan outlines our next decade of growth, including the second high school and middle school opening in 2028."

WRBL-TV reported that ACS officials will continue to monitor student enrollment and assess the timeline for implementing additional phases of the 2035 master plan.

