--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

ALDOT Begins Upgrades to U.S. Highway 82 Near Tuscaloosa

Mon August 31, 2020 - Southeast Edition
Tuscaloosa (AL) News

Work has begun on a project to resurface a 5.34 mi. stretch of U.S. Highway 82 in Tuscaloosa County between Greenwood Circle and Duncanville Middle School Road. (ALDOT photo)
Work has begun on a project to resurface a 5.34 mi. stretch of U.S. Highway 82 in Tuscaloosa County between Greenwood Circle and Duncanville Middle School Road. (ALDOT photo)



The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) has begun the first of a pair of road improvement projects this year on U.S. Highway 82 in Tuscaloosa County.

Work got under way Aug. 31 to resurface a 5.34-mi. stretch of U.S. 82 on the city of Tuscaloosa's south side between Greenwood Circle and Duncanville Middle School Road.

The goal of the $5.97 million project, an ALDOT spokesman said, is to improve mobility and safety.

Tuscaloosa's S.T. Bunn Construction Co. Inc. is the contractor for the highway improvement, which is expected to continue until spring 2021.

Morning motorists are being warned of delays as the road resurfacing continues. The contractor is not allowed to block lanes before 9 a.m. so as to reduce the travel impact on school and work traffic, said ALDOT spokesman John D. McWilliams.

Gas Tax Fuels Both Enterprises

North of town, a larger project on U.S. 82, known locally as McFarland Boulevard, will not begin construction until later in the fall, at the earliest, according to ALDOT.

First announced in April 2019, proceeds from the new Alabama state gas tax increase will go toward an estimated $35 million expansion of McFarland Boulevard.

The project began with ALDOT purchasing about $750,000 worth of rights-of-way for the expansion of U.S 82 between Alabama State Route 69 and Rice Mine Road.

This stretch of U.S. 82 accommodates about 50,000 vehicles per day and crosses into both Tuscaloosa and Northport. The road improvements are expected to include an additional travel lane in each direction, turn lanes where needed and an overall vehicle access management upgrade of the roadway.

ALDOT said that, when complete, this part of McFarland Boulevard will resemble the roadway improvements that have been added to nearby U.S. 43 North between U.S. 82 and SR 69 North.

"This has been on the shelf for several years, but we couldn't get to it for lack of funding," McWilliams said in 2019. "This is now something we want to move forward with."

The larger McFarland Boulevard work was on the original slate of projects included in the "Transforming Tuscaloosa" sales tax reformation legislation adopted by the Alabama Legislature in 2015. This law overhauled the county's sales tax structure to make permanent the one-cent temporary sales tax for schools and combine it with the existing countywide two-cent sales tax.

The legislation also reallocated 90 percent of these funds to a variety of governments and institutions while directing the remaining 10 percent to the Tuscaloosa County Road Improvement Commission, which the Transforming Tuscaloosa legislation created to oversee the management of these funds for road projects.

But the law also required that a number of these projects — including those like the McFarland Boulevard expansion project — be completed before any proceeds from the new tax structure could be directed to other highway projects.

The Rebuild Alabama Act that was signed into law last year and started at six cents in September 2019 will gradually increase the state's fuel tax to 10 cents per gallon over the next three years. By that time, governments in Tuscaloosa County are expected to receive an additional $2.28 million dollars in gas tax revenue for various transportation infrastructure projects.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Alabama Alabama Department of Transportation Infrastructure Rebuild Alabama Act Roadwork S.T. Bunn Construction Co.