Alex Lyon & Son Kicks Off 27th Annual Florida Auctions

If you are in the market for great deals on construction equipment, Kissimmee, Fla., was the place to be in February. This year's 27th annual event didn't disappoint.
Days one and two featured 1,000 lots of new and used support equipment including generators, attachments, mini- excavators and more.
On day three, buyers had an abundance of lift equipment to choose from, as well as recreational and utility vehicles, new and used tagalong trailers and landscape equipment.
Agricultural, utility, compact and loader tractors, chippers, grinders and drilling equipment were up for grabs on day four, while various cranes, trucks, recycling and aggregate equipment had their day in the sun on day five.
On days six and seven, those seeking loaders, backhoes, motorgraders, excavators, skid steers, pipe layers, arctic trucks, paving equipment, sweepers water trucks and more had plenty to bid on.
Day eight featured a variety of trucks, including dump trucks (tri-tandem and single), truck tractors, rolloff trucks, bucket trucks, cement mixers, military trucks, pickups, and more.
Alex Lyon & Son wrapped up its sale with compact equipment and generators along with more than 1,000 attachments for excavators, motorgraders, rubber-tired loaders, backhoes, skid steers, crawlers, hydraulic hammers and more. CEG
Alex Lyon’s lions made it to Florida to greet customers for its Annual Florida Auction. The six-month-old male and the four-month old white cub are African lions.
Mike Pearl (L) of Equipment Mart of N.Y. Inc. and Jack Lyon, president of Alex Lyon & Son, look over Construction Equipment Guide’s Florida Auction issue featuring all the information you need to know on the 27th annual Florida Auctions in Kissimmee, Fla.
Ricardo Cordero, all the way from Puerto Rico, runs through the controls of a John Deere 410L backhoe.
Roger Lottman, of Canajoharie, N.Y., owner of Lottman Excavation, looks over a Cat 980M wheel loader to possibly add to his fleet.
Annual Florida Auction attendee, Barry “the Ice Cream Man,” keeps everyone cool on a hot day in Kissimmee, Fla.
Those looking for lifts of any sort had quite the selection at the Alex Lyon & Son auction in Kissimmee, Fla.
Joshua Phillips (L) of CEG with customer Diego Diaz Bonilla of DAPS Transport based in Houston, Texas.
With more than 500 Teran Industries attachments in this sale, (L-R) Carlos Teran, Fred Sanchez and Miguel Escoto were out to make sure their products were staged and ready for auctioning.
Evan Carter (L) and Andy Calder of Andy Calder Excavating of Ontario, Canada, work over a late model Case CX245D SR excavator.
Every year at the Lyon Auction, Ken Byrd (L) and John Lide of Dominion Equipment Parts/Morooka USA have an absolutely astounding display of machine and parts offerings.
Terry North (L) of RDO Equipment and Mark Enck of PowerTrac-Miami talk about the machines about to be auctioned at the Lyon sale.
A meeting of the minds of guys ready to buy and sell (L-R) include Wayne Jordan, Bottom Line Equipment, Houston, Texas; Larry Spellman, Truck & Iron Traders, Boston, Mass.; Rick Gentes, Gentes Excavating, North Smithfield, R.I.; and Curtis Zeringue, Bottom Line Equipment, Lafayette, La.
(L-R): Triston Gordon of TKG Properties Inc., Weare, N.H., brought his son, Kirk, to the Alex Lyon & Son sale in Florida, where they met up with Kirk’s grandfather, John Neville, owner of John E. Neville Excavating Inc., Goffstown, N.H.
Barry Tarp (L) and Chase McGahey of Sales Inc.-Pipeline Machinery, Cheyenne, Wyo., were cruising the excavator section looking for machines of interest.
Inspecting one of the many JLG 1255 telehandlers about to be auctioned off is Tom Farrelly, American Aerial Equipment, North Attleboro, Mass.
Guys from Maine enjoying their time in the sun at the auction included (L-R) Jim Pittman, Rent-It, Auburn, Maine; Doug Cameron, CamCorp Excavation, Brunswick, Maine; Les Leighton of Leighton’s Garage and Wes Leighton of Leighton Excavation Co. Waterboro, Maine.
Representatives of the local Cat dealer, Ring Power, were out in full force monitoring the pricing of the Caterpillar machines including (L-R) Mike Reynolds, Ben Ballowe, Paul Twigg, Frank Streva, Scott Flowers, Dennis Ryan and John Stancil.
Cat dealers down from the Carolinas to see what deals could be had at the Alex Lyon sale are John Hood (L) of Carolina Cat, Charlotte, N.C. and Harry Hurley of Blanchard Machinery, Columbia, S.C.
Just after auctioning begins, Jack Lyon (L) and Lynn Odland of Dakota AG Innovations, Mitchell, S.D., (also known as Dakota Shine) pose for a morning hand shake.
The line-up of John Deere 310K backhoe loaders went virtually as far as the eye could see.
If you were looking for a Case 580 backhoe loader, this was the place to be.
Four Doosan DA30 articulated dump trucks were cleaned and painted and showed well for the auction.
A nice selection of Komatsu articulated trucks were lined up and waiting for new homes.
Ron Dunkel of Dunkel Excavating in Petoskey, Mich., was getting ready to inspect the undercarriage of this Komatsu PC138US-10 excavator.
Late model Cat excavators are always plentiful at Alex Lyon’s big February auction in Kissimmee, Fla.
Compact track loaders and excavators were butted up against each other with a phenomenal selection of each.
Another huge turnout for the heavy iron sale days.
Oakmont Capital Services’ booth was staffed by Mike Macy, business development officer.
Jim Tirone (L), used equipment manager, and Greg Stascavage, used equipment coordinator, of Five Star Equipment, Dunmore, Pa., are ready to bid.
Bart Rhea, president of Precision Companies, Oak Ridge, N.J.
William Millar of Millar Tractors, Coleraine, Northern Ireland, checks out a Komatsu hydraulic excavator.
Butch Stambaugh of brokentractor.com, Baton Rouge, La., kept up with all the equipment up for auction with his Kawasaki Brut Force buggy.
Showing off their CEG hats, Mike (L) and Jeff Small of Small Sand and Gravel in Gambier, Ohio, look over this Cat 730C articulated truck.
(L-R): Ken, Dan and Roger McHugh, owners of Brookside Equipment Sales in Phillipston, Mass., took their annual road trip to Florida to see what they could buy for their business.
Lenny Zmyewski of Gray’s Recycling of Delaware and New Jersey is interested in adding this Cat 350L excavator to his fleet.
Matt Evans of Mountaineer Infrastructure in West Virginia, tests out a Cat CS-563E roller.