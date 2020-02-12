Alex Lyon & Son Kicks Off 27th Annual Florida Auctions

If you are in the market for great deals on construction equipment, Kissimmee, Fla., was the place to be in February. This year's 27th annual event didn't disappoint.

Alex Lyon & Son kicked off its 2020 auction (Feb. 1 to 9) with nine days of events tailored to those looking to add iron to their fleet.

Days one and two featured 1,000 lots of new and used support equipment including generators, attachments, mini- excavators and more.

On day three, buyers had an abundance of lift equipment to choose from, as well as recreational and utility vehicles, new and used tagalong trailers and landscape equipment.

Agricultural, utility, compact and loader tractors, chippers, grinders and drilling equipment were up for grabs on day four, while various cranes, trucks, recycling and aggregate equipment had their day in the sun on day five.

On days six and seven, those seeking loaders, backhoes, motorgraders, excavators, skid steers, pipe layers, arctic trucks, paving equipment, sweepers water trucks and more had plenty to bid on.

Day eight featured a variety of trucks, including dump trucks (tri-tandem and single), truck tractors, rolloff trucks, bucket trucks, cement mixers, military trucks, pickups, and more.

Alex Lyon & Son wrapped up its sale with compact equipment and generators along with more than 1,000 attachments for excavators, motorgraders, rubber-tired loaders, backhoes, skid steers, crawlers, hydraulic hammers and more. CEG