Alex Lyon & Son recently conducted a successful rental return auction at its Kissimmee, Fla., (Winter Haven) sale site. A nice selection of late model construction equipment, forklifts, aerial lifts, attachments, support trucks, trailers and much-much more came from quality rental houses including Herc Rentals, Ahern Rentals and others for this sale. CEG

Monitoring the pricing on a large package of John Deere 310K backhoe loaders in the sale lineup are Mike Pursifull (L) of AQUIP Inc., Tampa, Fla., and Terry North of RDO Equipment Co., Florida used sales.

Ivan Chauvette of Chauvette Tracteur, Quebec, Canada, made his way to Florida to snag a JCB 512-56 telehandler (or two).

Ron Ballou, a real estate man from Daytona Beach, Fla., was waiting patiently for some of his machines of choice to go on the auction block.

Grabbing bids as quickly as possible on a quality package of machines in Kissimmee, Fla., are Jack Lyon (L) and Chad Ketelsen.

Rob Joyce of Equip Seller, Philadelphia, Pa., checks his notes on an excavator he purchased at the auction.

A stellar selection of big iron and excavators were featured in this sale.