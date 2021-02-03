Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Annual Florida Auctions Begin With Alex Lyon & Son

Wed February 03, 2021 - National Edition
CEG

Alex Lyon & Son kicked of the 2021 Florida Auctions in Kissimmee, Saturday, Jan. 30 through Feb. 7. The sale was the venerable auctioneer's 28th annual and featured the finest equipment from some of the best rental fleets in the country including Ahern, Herc, Alta and United Rentals. By far the centerpiece of this year's sale was the auctioning of a1915 Bombardier Lear Jet 70 with 1,190 hours and 14-ft. high, a wingspan of 50 ft., 11 in. and a length of 56 ft. CEG

Photo: 1/19
Photo: 1/19
Photo: 1/19
Photo: 1/19
Photo: 1/19
Photo: 1/19
Photo: 1/19
Photo: 1/19
Photo: 1/19
Photo: 1/19
Photo: 1/19
Photo: 1/19
Photo: 1/19
Photo: 1/19
Photo: 1/19
Photo: 1/19
Photo: 1/19
Photo: 1/19
Photo: 1/19

This year’s sale featured a lineup of Cat dozers that would be the envy of any contractor.
If you are in the market for an aerial lift, this year’s sale had more than 300 to choose from.
Even if you’re not in the market for a new piece of equipment, it may be worth the time to visit the auction just to watch the antics of the hard working ringmen as they work the crowd for the highest possible bid.
If it’s used on a job site, it’s available at the Alex Lyon sale, including this Ditch Witch underground boring equipment.
Caterpillar excavators are always a big hit with the buyers and sure to bring in a lot of money.
With the housing market booming across the country, telehandlers are in short supply.
Accepting the next bid is Jack Lyon, one of the best-known individuals in the entire construction industry.
Justin Raper of Son’s Construction in Madisonville, Tenn., checks out the controls of this massive Cat D8T dozer.
Yes, you can even pick up a spare set of tires at the annual Alex Lyon sale in Kissimmee.
These three gentlemen traveled all the way from Wisconsin to update their equipment fleets. (L-R): Jack Peterson of James Peterson Sons Inc., Medford, Wis.; Rod Joiner of Joiner Construction Company Inc., Plano, Iowa; and Fred Hageny from Crandon, Wis.
Getting ready to calculate their best offer on this Cat D6 are Jason Patterson (L) and Jay Brooks of Heavy Yellow Equipment in Atlanta, Ga.
Tripp Myers (L) and Jesse Richmond of Scott Equipment would like to bring this Cat 313F home with them all the way to Ashborough, N.C.
Nine days of equipment for sale drew a large crowd of buyers from across the world.
This Caterpillar loader gets its tires kicked and a thorough inspection from John Peachey and his son, Travis Peachey, both of Weaco Equipment in Pennsylvania.
This John Deere 544L is a beast of a machine and would make a fine addition to anyone’s fleet. The features were particularly appreciated by Stan Chupp of Ultimate Edge Construction, Millersburg, Ind., and his sons, Jett and Jude.
Alta Equipment consigned this great collection of late model Volvo excavators fresh out of its rental fleets
These gentlemen did not have to travel very far:?Richard Burson and his son, Robert, are from Kissimmee, Fla., and are the owners of Rental World. Here, they stand with a Genie lift fresh out of the Ahern rental fleet.
This Cat 740B represented one of many makes and models of articulated trucks available at the 28th annual Alex Lyon & Son Kissimmee sale.
Approximately 35 F temperatures and brutally cold winds were not enough to keep attendees away from this tremendous sales event.

Today's top stories

ODOT Builds 'Superstreets' in Greene County

Kubota Introduces SVL97-2 Compact Track Loader

Amazon Unveils Unique Design for HQ2 Building in Virginia

Easing Missouri/Arkansas Border Bottleneck

Hon. William Everette Lewallen Memorial Bridge Gets Replacement

Young Expert Leads N.C. Stream Restoration Construction

Iconic Bridge Project in Tuscaloosa Nears Finish

Trimble Introduces Next Generation of 3D Paving Control for Asphalt Pavers



 

Read more about...

Ahern Rentals Alex Lyon & Son Sales Managers & Auctioneers, Inc. Alta Equipment Company Auctions Florida Auctions Florida Auctions 2021 Herc Rentals, Inc United Rentals