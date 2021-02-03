Alex Lyon & Son kicked of the 2021 Florida Auctions in Kissimmee, Saturday, Jan. 30 through Feb. 7. The sale was the venerable auctioneer's 28th annual and featured the finest equipment from some of the best rental fleets in the country including Ahern, Herc, Alta and United Rentals. By far the centerpiece of this year's sale was the auctioning of a1915 Bombardier Lear Jet 70 with 1,190 hours and 14-ft. high, a wingspan of 50 ft., 11 in. and a length of 56 ft. CEG

Today's top stories