Alex Lyon Hosts Two Auctions in One Day in Racine, Wis.

Wed January 20, 2021 - Midwest Edition #2
CEG

Alex Lyon & Son conducted a fleet-updating sale, as well as an estate liquidation sale, on Jan. 15 in Racine, Wis.

Items up for sale included more than 26 truck tractors, five dump trucks, four snow plow trucks and six excavators. Other equipment included trailers, loaders, skid steers, crushing equipment, various attachments and more.

The equipment was from manufacturers including Kenworth, Mack, Peterbilt, Bobcat, Caterpillar, Kobelco, Komatsu, Link-Belt and more.

For more information, visit lyonauction.com. CEG

(L-R): Kurt Kaeppel, owner of Konnect Kompany; Chad Ketelsen, president of U.S. operations, Alex Lyon & Son; Jack Lyon, president and CEO of Alex Lyon & Son; and Tom Hribar, president of Hribar Corporation, are ready for the auction in Racine, Wis.
Mike Gunderson, owner of Gunderson Excavating Inc., heads into the registration office at the Jan. 15 Alex Lyon & Son auction.
Looking over some of the Kobelco excavators is Randy Rolefson of Rolefson Excavating.
Brian Donahue of DB Construction has a look at this Kenworth truck.
Frank Michna (L) of Michna Construction and Harry Piepmeier, owner of Piepmeier Concrete, have a plan for successful bidding.
Alex Lyon & Son ring man Mike Powers scans the crowd for more bids on the shop equipment.
The Jan. 15 auction in Racine, Wis., had plenty of equipment and trucks to bid on.
Looking over the engine of this Komatsu PC360 LC excavator is Fred Hageny of Hageny Construction.



