Alex Lyon & Son conducted a fleet-updating sale, as well as an estate liquidation sale, on Jan. 15 in Racine, Wis.

Items up for sale included more than 26 truck tractors, five dump trucks, four snow plow trucks and six excavators. Other equipment included trailers, loaders, skid steers, crushing equipment, various attachments and more.

The equipment was from manufacturers including Kenworth, Mack, Peterbilt, Bobcat, Caterpillar, Kobelco, Komatsu, Link-Belt and more.

For more information, visit lyonauction.com. CEG