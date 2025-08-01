Arlington and Alexandria will collaborate on a $23.8 million project to upgrade the Arlington Ridge Road/Mount Vernon Avenue Bridge over Four Mile Run. Construction starts mid-August 2025, lasting 2 years, aiming to improve safety and accessibility for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers.

City of Arlington render A rendering of the new bridge.

A project to rebuild a street bridge between the northern Virginia cities of Arlington and Alexandria will start in mid-August 2025, bringing approximately two years of construction impacts, Patch Media noted July 30.

Arlington County is leading the effort to reconstruct the Arlington Ridge Road/Mount Vernon Avenue Bridge over Four Mile Run, which is actually a more than 9-mi.-long creek that empties into the nearby Potomac River just south of Reagan National Airport.

Both localities cite the poor condition of the bridge, located within the lower 2 mi. of the stream, and which already has its west sidewalk closed due to structural deficiencies.

Preparations for the bridge's upgrade are slated to begin during the first week of August on the Alexandria side of Four Mile Run.

The two cities, across the Potomac from Washington, D.C, are splitting the costs of the $23.8 million project. Its construction is expected to be completed in the summer of 2027.

Patch Media reported that the work will involve upgrading both the crumbling road and the underlying bridge deck.

Due to the condition of the current structure, Arlington County and the City of Alexandria are working as partners to fast-track the design and construction of the replacement bridge.

Responding to citizen concerns for connectivity between the two towns and the impact to residents living in proximity, the Arlington Ridge Road/Mount Vernon Avenue Bridge will continue to operate during construction, but with reduced lane capacity.

Work will happen on one side of the street bridge at a time, meaning that the other side will remain open to traffic in both directions. A sidewalk also will be available for people walking or biking throughout the duration of the bridge's reconstruction, Alexandria municipal officials noted.

The initial phase of the rebuilding effort is likely to last for a year, with a single lane of traffic in each direction staying open while the southbound lanes are being improved. However, weekend parking along Mount Vernon Avenue will not be available at any time during the reconstruction.

The Alexandria city government said on its website that it will maintain proper erosion and sediment controls along Four Mile Run, which will include tree fencing.

The goals for the street/bridge improvements include:

• returning the structure to a safe operational condition for all users;

• improving access for people walking, biking and driving; and

• advancing the community vision of the Four Mile Run Master Plan, which looks to reinvigorate the stream, its trails and the floodplain to a more enjoyable state for residents and visitors alike.

Earlier, in 2022 and 2023, Alexandria and Arlington collaborated on a project to repair the West Glebe Road Bridge, another deteriorating bridge over the creek that links the two vibrant communities.

A local artist, Vicki Scuri, also is incorporating art elements into the design of the Arlington Ridge Road/Mount Vernon Avenue Bridge that takes inspiration from the natural beauty of Four Mile Run.

Once complete, that bridge and the West Glebe Road Bridge, located just a mile upstream, will be seen as a pair. The Arlington Ridge Road/Mount Vernon Avenue Bridge art component is being managed in partnership with Arlington Economic Development.

