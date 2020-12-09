The Brute model is ideal for transporting up to 7,500 lb. equipment to job sites, securing them while there, and safely storing everything on location so equipment is warm, charged, clean and ready to work the next morning, according to the manufacturer.

Bravo Trailers LLC, located in Bristol, Ind., has added a new model to its full line of enclosed cargo and race car trailers.

Brute is an extra-heavy-duty built trailer for hauling light equipment. The Brute model is a more rugged trailer and ideal for transporting up to 7,500 lb. equipment to job sites, securing them while there, and safely storing everything on location so equipment is warm, charged, clean and ready to work the next morning, according to the manufacturer.

"First and foremost, we are trailer people–at Bravo we use what we design and build," said Mitch Bender, founder and president. "Our passion translates into the best products available–trailers that work and won't let you down. Our commitment to delivering the best product at a competitive price is steadfast," he added.

Bravo's experienced engineering team has worked with end users and fleet buyers and has field tested the Brute models, assuring maximum durability and reliability. Brute trailers have been built for the rigors of construction equipment hauling. Skid-steer loaders, scissor lifts, trenchers and more can now be transported in an enclosed trailer vs. traditional open trailers.

Bravo Trailers backs the Brute with a 3-year warranty.

