Allen Introduces AW16, AW21 Wheel Buggies

Allen announced the debut of its newest wheel buggies: the AW16 and the AW21.

The AW16 is a wheel buggy that comes with electric start or recoil start options and allows the operator to place materials with precision.

The AW16 is equipped with a large 16 cu. ft. bucket that allows the operator to transport a payload of 2,500 lbs.

AW16 standard features include:

14 hp Kohler CH440 gasoline engine

Travels speeds up to 7 mph for greater job site efficiency

Foam filled tires

Solid 2 in. thick steel frame

Side-to-side and rear-to-rear forklift pockets

The AW21 is an electric start and allows the operator to place materials with precision.

The AW21 is equipped with a large 21 cu. ft. bucket that allows the operator to transport a payload of 3,200 lbs.

AW21 standard features include:

20.5 hp Kohler CH640 gasoline engine

Travels speeds up to 5.9 mph for greater job site efficiency

Foam filled tires

Solid 2 in. thick steel frame

Forklift pockets for easy transportation

For more information, visit www.alleneng.com.