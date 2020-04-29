Allen Introduces AW16, AW21 Wheel Buggies

Wed April 29, 2020 - National Edition
Allen announced the debut of its newest wheel buggies: the AW16 and the AW21.
The AW16 is a wheel buggy that comes with electric start or recoil start options and allows the operator to place materials with precision.
The AW16 is equipped with a large 16 cu. ft. bucket that allows the operator to transport a payload of 2,500 lbs.
AW16 standard features include:
The AW21 is an electric start and allows the operator to place materials with precision.
The AW21 is equipped with a large 21 cu. ft. bucket that allows the operator to transport a payload of 3,200 lbs.
AW21 standard features include:
For more information, visit www.alleneng.com.