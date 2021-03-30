Atlas Copco Power Technique, a provider of air, flow and power solutions, has announced Allied Technical Services Inc. as a dealer, effective immediately.

Atlas Copco Power Technique, a provider of air, flow and power solutions, has announced Allied Technical Services Inc. as a dealer, effective immediately. The company is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Allied Technical Services will provide rental, sales, service and distribution of Atlas Copco submersible, surface and high-head pumps and generators to customers throughout Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

Serving the industrial and municipal markets since 1994, the dealership has extensive field experience to fully follow projects from installation to startup, in addition to specification and design of technical project plans.

The emergency response company specializes in a wide range of capabilities from predictive and preventative maintenance of facility equipment to troubleshooting and repair of equipment when emergencies arise.

Allied Technical Services also has an Underwater Services division, which is a full-time diving contractor delivering construction, operational performance and jobsite safety.

"With specializing in emergency response and high-end applications in municipality bypass and city water supply, we need to be able to offer the best equipment out there to get the job done for our customers efficiently and effectively," said Tim Goudy, chief operating officer at Allied Technical Services. "Atlas Copco pumps have a great reputation and offer many features that will be beneficial to our customers, as well as the services we offer."

Making safety and preparation top priorities, all employees at Allied Technical Services are trained in confined space entry, and many of its employees have their 10-hour OSHA safety training certification, and OSHA Hazardous Waste Operations and Emergency 40-hour certifications.

"When you are dealing with emergency response and underwater services, you need to be able to rely on your equipment," said Robert Miltenberger, vice president — north region of Atlas Copco Power Technique. "At Atlas Copco, we strive to develop products that are better for the environment, and secondly, easy to take to the operator's point of work. This will be critical for Allied Technical Services in being able to quickly move from point to point on the job. We are excited to partner with a dealer that offers such comprehensive services."

For more information, visit alliedpumprentals.com/ and atlascopco.com/en-us/construction-equipment.

