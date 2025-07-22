The Allston Multimodal Project in Boston faces uncertainty after Trump cancels $327 million in federal funding. The project aims to improve transportation, create jobs, support businesses and enhance housing in the area. State officials are determined to move forward despite the setback.

City of Boston seal

The future of a long-awaited, $2 billion highway project in Boston's Allston neighborhood is in doubt now that the Trump administration has canceled $327 million in federal funding that was bound for Massachusetts.

Gov. Maura Healey's office confirmed the news, which was widely expected, in a statement on July 18, 2025.

"Massachusetts won this funding to support our communities and our economy — and the Trump administration needs to restore it," insisted Healey in a statement. "Why would any president of the United States oppose a project that will improve transportation for residents and visitors alike, create thousands of construction jobs, support local businesses and create space for new housing? We all benefit from that."

Trump eliminated the key federal grant program that provided the money when he signed his massive tax-and-spend bill into law on July 4, the Commonwealth Beacon reported. The program is formally known as the Neighborhood Access and Equity Program.

The state initially received $335.4 million in federal funding in 2023 for the Allston Multimodal Project, MassLive previously reported.

"We have known that this day was likely to come, as wrong-headed and frustrating as the decision is," Healey said. "We remain committed to doing everything we can, working with our incredible project partners, to make Allston Multimodal a reality."

In a statement to the Beacon, officials at the state's Department of Transportation (MassDOT) said they were still trying to clarify how the lost cash would impact the project.

"Every single American relies on transportation. It is essential for the quality of life and the success of our economy. That is why it makes no sense that President Trump and Congressional Republicans just cut billions of dollars in transportation funding, including the Neighborhood Access and Equity Grant Program," an agency spokesperson told the online news organization, adding that the agency's "project team will continue its work on the environmental documents and design for the project. MassDOT will stay in communication with project partners and stakeholders as we learn more."

Massachusetts Transportation Secretary Monica Tibbits-Nutt reiterated that commitment in the Healy administration's statement, insisting that it "does not change our commitment to the communities that are counting on this investment."

"We will move forward with a strategic review of the project, both analyzing the project costs and consulting with an outside engineering firm to assess the project," she said. "We believe in the Allston Multimodal Project and will stay engaged and in communication with the Task Force, project partners and elected officials as we chart our path forward."

If Fully Funded, Project Would Greatly Improve Allston Area

As it is currently envisioned, the proposed construction is intended to expand the travel options for Allston residents, and open further alternatives for people who live in Metrowest, Central and western Massachusetts, Healey's office noted.

According to the Allston Multimodal project page on the MassDOT website, the Allston Interchange carries the Massachusetts Turnpike/Interstate 90 through the Allston/Brighton area. The site is bordered on the north by Cambridge Street and Soldiers' Field Road, with Brighton Avenue to the south.

At 138 mi. long, the Turnpike serves as the primary east-west route across the state. in addition, it's part of the interstate system connection to Boston Logan International Airport. During the weekends in the summer and winter, it carries heavy vacation traffic, according to MassDOT.

With the change to all-electronic tolling, toll booths have been removed from the Allston interchange, which also would allow for the straightening of the Turnpike in the neighborhood, located west of Cambridge across the Charles River. In addition, the project is designed for improvements to multimodal connections.

MassDOT noted that the interchange is crucial to Massachusetts's roadway network, while improvements to I-90 as part of the project would ensure its efficient operation.

If the construction funding can be secured, the project will include:

• improved livability, connectivity and open space for residents of the Allston neighborhood;

• shrinking the size of the Allston interchange;

• removing the aging Allston Viaduct, which will decrease the need for traffic-impacting maintenance on this section of I-90;

• creating a new open space along the Charles River;

• complete streets improvements to Cambridge Street;

• enhanced bicycle and pedestrian connections including a replacement of the Franklin Street Pedestrian Bridge, a new Allston Community Path and a new connection from Agganis Way to a reconstructed and improved Paul Dudley White Pathway along the Charles River;

• significant transit enhancements with the new west Station and Regional Rail layover, providing greater access and improvements to Regional Rail and local bus service;

• removing an elevated bridge structure allows for an improved gateway into the city and enhanced neighborhood views; and

• a full replacement of the Cambridge Street Bridge.

In the wake of the recent loss of federal funding, state transportation officials added that they are "launching a strategic review to evaluate how to deliver the project's transportation goals efficiently and within the constraints of available resources."

Today's top stories