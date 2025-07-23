Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    Highway Equipment & Supply Honors Owner Bill Flood

    Highway Equipment & Supply celebrated owner Bill Flood's 90th birthday at their branch. Flood, who joined the company in 1960, has been a pillar of the northeastern Pennsylvania community for over six decades. Although he stepped back from daily operations in 2013, his legacy lives on as the business remains in the family.

    Wed July 23, 2025 - Northeast Edition #16
    Highway Equipment & Supply


    Highway Equipment & Supply recently held a 90th birthday party for long-time owner, Bill Flood.
    Highway Equipment & Supply Co. photo
    Highway Equipment & Supply recently held a 90th birthday party for long-time owner, Bill Flood.
    Highway Equipment & Supply recently held a 90th birthday party for long-time owner, Bill Flood.   (Highway Equipment & Supply Co. photo) Bill Flood blows out the candles on his 90th birthday cake during the celebration.   (Highway Equipment & Supply Co. photo) Bill Flood joined "Highway" in 1960 and moved to northeastern Pennsylvania to open the Drums, Pa., branch.   (Highway Equipment & Supply Co. photo)

    Highway Equipment & Supply Co. hosted long-time owner, Bill Flood, for his 90th birthday celebration July 3, 2025, at its Drums, Pa., branch.

    Originally from Melrose, Mass., Flood attended Dartmouth College, served in the Air Force and eventually made his way to Pittsburgh for work — where he met his wife, Jody. Thanks to her family's involvement in the construction equipment business, he got his first introduction to the industry.

    He joined "Highway" in 1960 and moved to northeastern Pennsylvania to open the Drums branch, planning to stay just three years while the interstate highways were being built. Sixty-five years later, he's still a proud member of the same community and has remained deeply involved in local events and causes, the company said.

    Flood stepped back from daily operations in 2013 but continued to advise for several years — and today, the business proudly remains in the family.




    Read more about...

    Events Highway Equipment & Supply Pennsylvania







