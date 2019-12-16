Edison Rocha

ALLU Group Inc. announced the appointment of Edison Rocha as its new vice president of distribution and marketing for the United States and Canada. Rocha is responsible for increasing development of distribution channels, as well as marketing throughout North America.

Rocha brings almost 25 years of experience in construction equipment sales, dealer development and marketing to this position, including 11 years with Sandvik Mining & Construction, where he held positions in aftermarket and sales management in South America and USA — most recently as a division sales manager for the United States. Prior to that, Rocha worked in sales and sales management for Linck Machines and Servcorp International.

"I couldn't be more pleased to have Edison join our team in North America," said Edgar J. Chavez, president North America of ALLU Group Inc. "With his years of experience and knowledge not only in sales of heavy equipment, but also in managing equipment distributor channels, we are well-positioned to strengthen our position in North America."

For more information, call 800/939 2558 or visit www.allu.net.