ALTA Construction Equipment Named to GOMACO's Top 10 of 2019

GOMACO Corporation recently recognized ALTA Construction Equipment LLC of Michigan as a Top Ten Distributor for sales in the 2019 fiscal year. The award was presented in recognition for outstanding sales and distribution of GOMACO equipment in the United States.

ALTA Construction Equipment LLC is headquartered in Livonia, Mich., with branch offices in Burton, Byron Center, Detroit, New Hudson, and Traverse City, Mich.

For more information, visit www.gomaco.com.