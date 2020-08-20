--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Alta Equipment Company Ramps Up Service, Product Offerings in Florida

Thu August 20, 2020 - Southeast Edition #18
Curry Supply on-road water trucks are now available at Alta.
Installation of the new Alta signs was just completed at the Orlando, Fla., location.
A Bergmann off-road truck sits on display at the Tampa location — a new offering for Alta in Florida.
Space is made for the new Merlo telescopic handlers/telehandlers at the equipment yards at each of the Alta Florida locations.
Considered a highly versatile loader, the Avant line is now available at Alta in Florida.
After conversion from Flagler to Alta, the rental fleet has seen an increase of more than 30 percent in just a few months (and is still growing).
Alta Equipment Senior Vice President Tommy Ball said that “new ownership allows us to grow our full potential.”

Flagler Construction Equipment officially became a part of Alta Equipment Company on Feb. 14, 2020, which has now positioned the company to provide a completely new perspective on serving the equipment marketplace, as well as a host of new products and enhanced services.

According to Alta Equipment Company's Senior Vice President Tommy Ball, the dealership is a customer service-focused dealership that puts emphasis on "Uptime Matters." As part of its restructuring, the company has added several new products over the past few months for its Florida operation, including Bergmann, Avant, Roadtec, NorAm, Merlo and new Curry Supply water trucks.

As part of the Alta family, Ball said that the company has seen an increase in its rental fleet (up 30 percent and growing); parts inventory (up 50 percent and growing); service capabilities (added 18 service technicians and is looking to add another 14. Alta has also added 12 field service trucks and four preventive maintenance trucks throughout the state); and field service capabilities (added five parts delivery trucks to expedite parts to service/technicians to minimize downtime).

Ball also indicated that the company will add locations throughout Florida

"Alta is known as a heavy equipment service company that sells equipment," Ball said. "We are 100 percent customer-focused. New ownership allows us to grow to our full potential and being part of the overall Alta group could not be better. Customers have already noticed a big change within our product support, which will be a direct reflection in their bottom line. We are much more team focused throughout the entire Alta enterprise."

Ball added that the company is continuing to increase rental inventory, parts inventory and its service capabilities. CEG



