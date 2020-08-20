Alta Equipment Company Ramps Up Service, Product Offerings in Florida

Flagler Construction Equipment officially became a part of Alta Equipment Company on Feb. 14, 2020, which has now positioned the company to provide a completely new perspective on serving the equipment marketplace, as well as a host of new products and enhanced services.

According to Alta Equipment Company's Senior Vice President Tommy Ball, the dealership is a customer service-focused dealership that puts emphasis on "Uptime Matters." As part of its restructuring, the company has added several new products over the past few months for its Florida operation, including Bergmann, Avant, Roadtec, NorAm, Merlo and new Curry Supply water trucks.

As part of the Alta family, Ball said that the company has seen an increase in its rental fleet (up 30 percent and growing); parts inventory (up 50 percent and growing); service capabilities (added 18 service technicians and is looking to add another 14. Alta has also added 12 field service trucks and four preventive maintenance trucks throughout the state); and field service capabilities (added five parts delivery trucks to expedite parts to service/technicians to minimize downtime).

Ball also indicated that the company will add locations throughout Florida

"Alta is known as a heavy equipment service company that sells equipment," Ball said. "We are 100 percent customer-focused. New ownership allows us to grow to our full potential and being part of the overall Alta group could not be better. Customers have already noticed a big change within our product support, which will be a direct reflection in their bottom line. We are much more team focused throughout the entire Alta enterprise."

Ball added that the company is continuing to increase rental inventory, parts inventory and its service capabilities. CEG