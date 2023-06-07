List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Alta Equipment Holds Open House in Oakwood Village, Ohio

    Wed June 07, 2023 - Midwest Edition #12
    CEG


    Alta Equipment Company's Ohio branch, located at 181 Oakleaf Oval in Oakwood Village, Ohio, held an open house event on May 25. Specializing in heavy equipment for paving, construction, material handling, excavation, demolition, scrap, waste management and recycling, the branch services the northeast, northwest and central regions of Ohio.

    Among the manufacturer representatives of the dealership's equipment lines present at the event were Arctic Snow and Ice Products, Dynapac, Genesis, Indeco, Rockland, SENNEBOGEN, Superior Tire and Rubber and Winkle. The dealership's Doosan and Terramac equipment lines also were displayed prominently.

    Representatives of Ecoverse, an Ohio-based North American distributor of several lines of shredding, grinding, screening and conveying equipment recently acquired by Alta, also were present to meet with attendees. Ecoverse equipment lines include Doppstadt, BACKHUS, Backers, CK Balers, EcoShift, Tiger, EcoStack Conveyors, EcoScreen and Menart.

    While reviewing the equipment, catching up with Alta Equipment Company personnel and consulting with manufacturer representatives, visitors were encouraged to enjoy a hearty lunch provided by food trucks.

    Alta Equipment Company has 62 locations throughout the Midwest, Northeast and Florida. Its team is dedicated to delivering equipment-based solutions with a diverse range of category leading equipment and building lasting relationships with its customers through outstanding service and support.

    For more information, visit construction.altg.com. CEG

    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11

    (L-R): Travis Colwell, Alta Equipment Company road products manager, is joined by Dynapac’s Kent Marshall and Alta Equipment Company’s Paul Igram to talk about compaction and paving equipment. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Andrew Pierson, Superior Tire and Rubber Corp.; Michael Arrington of Arctic Snow and Ice Products; Jon Pinckney of Arctic Snow and Ice Products; Mike Kane of Bateman; and Mike McRay of Winkle. All represented their respective companies with tabletop displays at the open house. (CEG photo)
    Dave Miller (L) of Stanley Miller Construction talks with Rob Williams, Alta Oakwood Village branch manager, at the open house event. (CEG photo)
    Jasmine Ward (L) and Rachel Chaves served as the welcoming committee at the Alta open house. (CEG photo)
    Warren Harte (L) and Sean Donaghy of Ecoverse were on hand to discuss the company’s lineup of shredding, grinding, screening and conveying equipment. (CEG photo)
    Jon Fodor (L), Genesis Great Lakes regional manager, discusses shear applications and maintenance with Andrew Frato of Frato Products. (CEG photo)
    Taylor Abraham (L) of Abraham Drainage reviews the excavators with Nicholas Jordan, Alta Equipment Company rental coordinator. (CEG photo)
    Rockland’s Rich Windbiel was ready to discuss attachments. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Chris Knight and Eric Schnackel of Reserve Iron Ohio caught up with Dave Metzger, Alta Equipment Company account manager, at the open house. (CEG photo)
    H&H Land Clearing’s Bob Stewart (L) stopped in to discuss material handling equipment with SENNEBOGEN’s Bruce Davis. (CEG photo)
    Mike Meehan of Indeco spoke with attendees about the company’s hydraulic hammers. (CEG photo)




