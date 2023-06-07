Alta Equipment Company's Ohio branch, located at 181 Oakleaf Oval in Oakwood Village, Ohio, held an open house event on May 25. Specializing in heavy equipment for paving, construction, material handling, excavation, demolition, scrap, waste management and recycling, the branch services the northeast, northwest and central regions of Ohio.

Among the manufacturer representatives of the dealership's equipment lines present at the event were Arctic Snow and Ice Products, Dynapac, Genesis, Indeco, Rockland, SENNEBOGEN, Superior Tire and Rubber and Winkle. The dealership's Doosan and Terramac equipment lines also were displayed prominently.

Representatives of Ecoverse, an Ohio-based North American distributor of several lines of shredding, grinding, screening and conveying equipment recently acquired by Alta, also were present to meet with attendees. Ecoverse equipment lines include Doppstadt, BACKHUS, Backers, CK Balers, EcoShift, Tiger, EcoStack Conveyors, EcoScreen and Menart.

While reviewing the equipment, catching up with Alta Equipment Company personnel and consulting with manufacturer representatives, visitors were encouraged to enjoy a hearty lunch provided by food trucks.

Alta Equipment Company has 62 locations throughout the Midwest, Northeast and Florida. Its team is dedicated to delivering equipment-based solutions with a diverse range of category leading equipment and building lasting relationships with its customers through outstanding service and support.

For more information, visit construction.altg.com. CEG

