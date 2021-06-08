Mokena

Altorfer Cat is pleased to announce the culmination of its relocation efforts across the Chicago metropolitan area, moving the operations of three divisions from its former Elmhurst campus to new strategic locations in Addison, East Dundee, Mokena, and Naperville. The modern facilities expand Altorfer's capabilities to serve current and future customers while providing clean, efficient, and safe work areas for employees.

Altorfer's relocation project began shortly after its 2018 acquisition of Patten Industries, Inc. the Caterpillar dealer in northern Illinois and northwest Indiana. The acquisition expanded Altorfer's Caterpillar service territory to include 35 locations across portions of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, and Indiana.

Founded in 1957 by the late Edward Altorfer, the family business has put customer service front and center for generations. "Supporting customers is our sole purpose and these new facilities, along with other investments we are making, help us take a big step forward in that endeavor," said Derek Altorfer, president and third generation owner. "The Elmhurst location was a wonderful home for many years, but our efficiency planning and customer satisfaction feedback showed us that a change was needed. It's been a pleasure working with each municipality throughout this process and we're excited these facilities are coming online," Derek added.

For the Construction Services division, Altorfer required two large land sites, one in the north along I-90 and one south along I-80. Fifteen sites were reviewed and Altorfer chose 23.7 acres at 88th Ave and 191st St. in Mokena, just south of I-80, as well as 23 acres along Illinois Route-72 in East Dundee, just north of I-90 and east of Route-25. Both sites were carved out of larger parcels and faced significant development challenges.

Opened in April 2021, the Construction Services highly specialized leading-edge build-to-suit design was duplicated for both locations. Ground-breaking took place at each site in summer 2020. The features for each location include a 60,000-square-foot, pre-cast structure with 30-foot clear heights for the servicing, repair and rebuilding of equipment, engines, and components, along with warehouse space for replacement parts. Both buildings feature 14 drive-in doors, two docks, and 13,000 square feet of office area housing the parts counter and equipment sales personnel.

Additionally, the building design includes six 10-ton and two five-ton cranes, 10-inch concrete floors, 2,000-amp service, LED lighting, triple basin oil separation and recovery systems, high-performance floor coatings, compressed air, elaborate air exhaust system, and trench drains throughout. A second 7,000-square-foot building will provide equipment and vehicle wash and welding services. Fifteen acres are heavy-poured concrete, asphalt paving and hard packed stone aggregate to allow vehicle and equipment movement, storage, and display.

"We've never had the capability, in this market, to repair equipment like we have now," said Dave Hixson, vice president of Construction Product Support. "We're also focused on providing a more personal touch when partnering with customers," Hixson said.

Altorfer doesn't just represent earth moving equipment. Its Power Systems division also supports Caterpillar engines and generators utilized in over-the-road truck applications and critical infrastructure power needs. Entities such as fire departments, hospitals, and utility companies rely on Cat power.

Bob Metzinger, vice president of Altorfer Power Systems, says the new location will enhance Altorfer's ability to serve its customers throughout the Chicago metropolitan area. "We know when customers choose Caterpillar, there is an expectation of reliability and confidence," Metzinger said. "Our team is excited to move into the new facility and continue to uphold the reputation of what our power equipment and service mean to our customers."

For the specialized needs of Power Systems' customers, in Spring 2020, Altorfer acquired a 95,000 square-foot building on 7.5 acres located at 301 Mitchell Court in Addison. Major renovations have been completed with the parts warehouse seeing the addition of technical service-repair capabilities with one 10-ton and two 15-ton cranes, new 1600-amp service, 10 docks, 17 overhead doors, compressed air loop, an equipment wash bay, and specialized exhaust system.

The existing 20,000-square-foot office was totally rebuilt to house Power Systems' sales, rental, and project management functions and Altorfer corporate administrative personnel. The outside area has been redesigned to accommodate fleet storage of large mobile generators, temperature control units, and air equipment, fully screened with new landscaping, heavy concrete, expanded detention, security, and parking for 140 cars. The location also offers repair parts for construction equipment customers.

Rounding out the relocation project, Altorfer Rents — The Cat Rental Store has started renting their extensive array of Caterpillar construction machines, allied aerial equipment, and popular jobsite tools from a 35,000 square-foot building on 7.5 acres located at 800 Enterprise Ct. in Naperville. Improvements include adding five service bays with overhead doors and cranes, full-sized wash bay, parts department, and indoor and outdoor equipment storage with a convenient loading area. The interior show room provides a rental counter, retail area for supplies and tooling, and adjacent rental and sales offices.

"We continuously strive to provide rental, parts, service, and sales solutions to keep customers' jobsites profitable," said Tim Gerken, vice president of Altorfer Rents. "Our new Naperville facility will increase this exponentially."

It's not just customers who will benefit from the new facilities but also Altorfer's employees. "We're a family business and treating our employees as such has been key to our success," Derek said. "From technicians to office personnel, it's been very gratifying to see their smiles and hear their excitement as we've been moving in," Derek added.

With four new facilities coming online in 2021, Derek is confident in their ability to meet customer needs and exceed expectations while positioning the company for future growth. "Our employees have been primed to execute the best service possible for customers across the metro area and now we have the facilities, tools, and resources necessary to meet their needs," Derek stated.

