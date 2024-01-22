Photo courtesy of Amtrak Gray 30th Street Station, aerial view.

A new era of passenger rail has officially launched in Philadelphia.

Amtrak officials gathered Jan. 19 with federal, state and local representatives along with other community leaders to celebrate the construction kickoff for major renovations at William H. Gray III 30th Street Station in Philadelphia.

In 2016, in partnership with Brandywine Realty Trust, Drexel University, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, and the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, Amtrak developed a comprehensive vision to serve as a roadmap for the improvement and development of Gray 30th Street Station and the surrounding district. This project is part of the first phase of the District Plan.

"This large-scale restoration and renovation project will enhance the station's functionality and improve the customer experience for Amtrak, SEPTA and NJ TRANSIT customers, while preserving this iconic Philadelphia landmark for future generations," said Amtrak Executive Vice President, Business Transformation and Chief Financial Officer Tracie Winbigler.

"Additionally, this station transformation will improve Market Street Plaza, expand retail offerings and provide other benefits to the local community."

Amtrak has partnered with the Plenary Infrastructure Philadelphia (PIP) as the master developer whose responsibility it is to design, build, finance, operate and maintain the station improvements for 50 years as part of a public-private partnership (P3) agreement. Key contractors currently performing various portions of its work include Gilbane Building Company as design-build lead, Johnson Controls Inc. for facility operations and maintenance, and Vantage Airport Group for concessions development and management.

The project has an estimated capital construction value of $550 million with major elements of the station restoration and renovation to include:

modernizing and expanding station food & beverage and retail offerings

improving station operations and enhancing the customer experience

upgrading The Porch landscaping and community amenities

modernizing Amtrak corporate offices

enhancing building infrastructure to achieve and maintain a state of good repair

PIP equity sponsor, Plenary Americas LP, also will be investing $2.5 million into a community impact fund dedicated to supporting career development and small business growth aspirations of women, people of color and individuals of under-represented groups in West Philadelphia and throughout the city.

The first grants will be provided to worker training programs run by the Philadelphia Building & Construction Trades Council (Samuel Staten Sr. Pre-Apprenticeship Program) and Finishing Trades Institute of the Mid-Atlantic Region (WINC, Women in Non-traditional Careers).

Additionally, The Enterprise Center will receive a grant to support its ongoing efforts to promote racial and economic equity by providing access to capital to small businesses, and grants will be made to other local small business advocates including the African American Chamber of Commerce of PA/DE/NJ, Asian American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Philadelphia, Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Eastern Minority Supplier Development Council, and Women Business Enterprise Council East.

Customer Information

Train operations will continue as normal, but customers should allot extra time to access boarding platforms due to construction activities. Changes to pedestrian paths were implemented last fall and will remain in effect.

Elevator and escalator work began in January. Additional construction phases will continue through 2027. The station's South Concourse closed for major construction on Jan. 1, 2024, and is expected to reopen in summer 2025. Now through the completion of South Concourse construction in 2025, concessions kiosks will be installed in the station's main concourse. These temporary offerings will supplement existing retail not impacted by this construction. Concession locations in the SEPTA concourse and rental car facilities will remain open with concession kiosks on the main concourse including:

Dunkin' Donuts

Hudson News

Pret A Manger

For visuals and additional information on the project, visit gray30thstreetstation.com.

Photo courtesy of Amtrak

Today's top stories