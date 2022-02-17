The Georgia Chapter of APWA (American Public Works Association) held its annual mid-winter equipment show at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry, Ga., on Feb. 8.

This marked the show's 37th year in existence after its humble inaugural beginnings in a small barn at Macon's Central City Park in the mid 1980's. Five companies have exhibited in all 37 shows: Wastebuilt-Consolidated Disposal; Adams Equipment Co.; Peach State Truck Centers; Reynolds Warren Equipment; and Tractor & Equipment Co.

Trucks, equipment, tooling and services from Georgia dealers and national manufacturers were on display providing the ultimate opportunity for attendees to gain more information and to see what products are available to make their city and county operations more productive and efficient. The show also provided an ongoing forum of continued networking and engagement of APWA members and sponsors. CEG

