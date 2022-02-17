List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
APWA's Georgia Chapter Holds Annual Equipment Show

Thu February 17, 2022 - Southeast Edition #4
CEG


The Georgia Chapter of APWA (American Public Works Association) held its annual mid-winter equipment show at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry, Ga., on Feb. 8.

This marked the show's 37th year in existence after its humble inaugural beginnings in a small barn at Macon's Central City Park in the mid 1980's. Five companies have exhibited in all 37 shows: Wastebuilt-Consolidated Disposal; Adams Equipment Co.; Peach State Truck Centers; Reynolds Warren Equipment; and Tractor & Equipment Co.

Trucks, equipment, tooling and services from Georgia dealers and national manufacturers were on display providing the ultimate opportunity for attendees to gain more information and to see what products are available to make their city and county operations more productive and efficient. The show also provided an ongoing forum of continued networking and engagement of APWA members and sponsors. CEG

Tractor & Equipment Co. (TEC) has been an exhibitor at this show for all 37 years of the show’s existence. (L-R) are Jon Lake of TEC, Amelia Reynolds of Fecon, and Joseph Roberts, Frazier Shoults and Daniel Evans, all of TEC.
(L-R): Mike Pereny, Daniele Fraron and Larry Katzer, manufacturer representatives of ENERGREEN, displayed some new and unique machines that many show attendees were seeing for the first time.
Doing their final early morning booth set up of various manufacturers tooling, including Doosan Portable Power products, are Ron Key (L) and Terry Jackson of Air Compressor Sales Inc.
Representing and discussing the Cat products at the Yancey Bros. Co. display were (L-R) Tyler Ward, Blake Wittenberg, Trey Duke, Chad Skinner, Landon Holcombe, Nick Bova and Robert Rogers.
Providing a comprehensive demo of a Vermeer product at the outside exhibit area is Curt Kopacek, Vermeer Southeast underground sales rep.
SANY dealers unite with their manufacturer at the show with a great looking mini-excavator display and representation including (L-R) Brad Formby, Atlantic Coastal Equipment; Gwen Eckersen, Perry Brothers Equipment; Tom Schanz, SANY America; Katy Brimlow, SANY America; John Aspinwall, Perry Brothers Equipment; Robin Lockard, Central Atlanta Tractor; and Brady Fitzpatrick, SANY America.
A big group from Flint Equipment Co. was out promoting their Deere products. (L-R) are Steven Anthony, Kerry Glass, Chris Gales, Jay Harrell, Todd Goble, Jay Klees, Jamie Ogle, Jake Russell and Mathew Kiggins.
Keeping attendees up on the newest offerings from Kubota are Lashley Kubota’s Mark Polchlopek (L) and Kubota turf product specialist Matt Sobotka.
(L-R): Edwin Haley, Andrew Abernathy and David Yancey of Mason Tractor Co. rolled in with a great looking Bandit Industries display of equipment.
The venue for the annual APWA equipment show was the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter.
One of the “front & center” exhibitors, Adams Equipment Co. Inc. combined its company’s promotional efforts with the help of representatives from Vac-Con and including (L-R) Jody Purdy of Vac-Con; Bryan Gardner, Adams Equipment; Mike Selby, Vac-Con; and Tim Conger, Adams Equipment.
Representatives from Peach State Truck Centers displaying some of their company’s offerings included Joshua Little (L) and Alex Guyton.
(L-R): Todd Bennett, Alan Wilbert and John Edwards of Cowin Equipment Co. had their Takeuchi and Hitachi products featured in an outdoor exhibit space.
Spotlighting the unique Mecalac machines in the Reynolds Warren Equipment exhibit area (L-R) are Patrick Dwyer, Bill Chaney, Brian Meissen, Tyler Davis, Steve Young and Adam Cope.
Show director, Steve Pettis (R) talks with the APWA’s newest show exhibitor, Brandon Gray of Aqua Engineers, based in Austell, Ga.
Environmental Products Group occupied the largest exhibitor space —5,000 sq. ft. with nine specialized trucks — and brought a large group of representatives, including (L-R) Casey Meechan, Alec Thompson, Joe LaGanke, APWA Show Director Steve Pettis, Chris Haase, Danny Manning, Chris Vanderhof and Mike Putney.
At the Briggs JCB outdoor exhibit, JCB’s Tyler Peterson (R) provides a machine walkaround of a JCB 270T compact track loader for a couple of public works representatives.
Border Equipment’s Brad Nuss (C) and Chuck Abney (R) talk with a group of public works professionals about their Case product offerings.




