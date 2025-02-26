The XNA Connector project in Arkansas will link the airport to the Springdale Bypass, improving travel time and efficiency. Financed through public approval of a sales tax, the project involves constructing bridges, interchanges and highway connections, with completion expected by summer 2027.

Ashley Thompson/Crossland Construction Company photo The four-lane interstate will stretch nearly 4 mi., linking the northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) to the Springdale Bypass.

With almost a dozen bridges, an interchange and a tie-in to Highway 264 being constructed, the XNA Connector project will be a game-changer when completed by summer 2027. The four-lane interstate will stretch nearly 4 mi., linking the northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) to the Springdale Bypass.

"The need for a more direct connection from the Interstate to XNA Airport has been talked about for years," said Jared Wiley, Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) director. "Once complete, the connector will improve travel time reliability by directly linking the airport to Interstate 49 with a new highway that's designed to freeway standards."

According to Wiley, construction of the project was made possible by the voters in November 2020. The public approved Amendment 101, which provides a stable source of state revenue in the form of a permanent half-cent sales tax that will be used to implement construction and maintenance projects across the state.

The project received HPP earmark funding, which was used for project development, including right of way acquisition and utility relocation. XNA provided the required 20 percent non-federal match. In 2023, an additional $7 million in earmarks was awarded in the form of community project funding. The remainder is being backed by traditional federal and state highway dollars.

Wiley noted that more than 4,000 cars currently use Airport Boulevard each day.

"Of course, the XNA Connector will carry more traffic than that because it will provide a direct link for travelers who are bound for Highfill, Gentry or other points in the rapidly growing western Benton County region."

Wiley also said reaction from the traveling public has been positive.

"The community has been supportive of our efforts. Aaron Burkes and his team at XNA have been a pleasure to work with throughout the project development process.

"Seeing impactful projects like this is one of the things a highway engineer looks forward to most. We are in the business of improving people's lives by helping them get to their destinations safely and more efficiently. That is our primary objective. Successful projects lead to improved quality of life which, in turn, leads to economic competitiveness for our state."

Construction calls for clearing and grubbing, earthwork, rock removal and fill and asphalt paving. Approach slabs and gutters, concrete ditch paving, minor drainage and erosion control also are required.

"I think the magnitude of the project, combined with its tight schedule is the biggest challenge," said Stacy Burge, ARDOT district engineer. "Each task alone is something that's done on roadway projects on a daily basis throughout the state, but when combined into one project, it can be daunting."

Currently, Crossland Construction Company and its subcontractors are hauling and compacting dirt; placing rock fill; installing drainage structures and placing ditch paving; and permanent seeding and mulch cover. Crews also are installing permanent sediment basins; preparing subgrade for aggregate base course; installing wire rope safety fence; and working on the sub-structure/super-structure at eight of the 11 bridge locations.

It will take most of the life of the project to complete the structures, which are not all the same.

"Some bridges have pile and concrete foundations, so piles and concrete foundations are installed first," said David Bushey, a District 9 construction engineer. "Other bridges have drilled shaft foundations between six feet and nine feet in diameter, so separate contractors are drilling through bedrock before steel placement and shaft concrete pours, and some are underwater.

"Columns, caps and abutments are next, as are preparing beam seats and bearing pads. All the bridges are continuous plate girder units, the longest of which is 590 feet. Once girders and expansion joints are installed and graded, overhang deck supports and deck forms between beams are also finely graded before placing concrete for bridge decks. To complete the bridges, steel-reinforced concrete parapet rails are installed, and the deck surface receives a protective surface treatment."

On the north end, the intersection of Hwy 612S and Hwy 624 will be located across from the current entrance to the airport. A signal will be installed at this intersection.

Before work began, the project was a mix of open pasture and rough rolling hills. Trees had to be removed, along with some structures. Burge noted that wet weather has hampered progress of the dirt operations.

"Fortunately for us, we had a drier and warmer than usual fall, so it was a productive season for earthwork. A lot of rain can slow progress of the bridges. High water limits bridge operations when constructing the sub-structure. For example, if the creeks are up, we can't get underneath them to work.

"Once the bridges are in the air, high water doesn't affect that construction as much. Winter is the slowest part of the year. The limited daylight and the freeze-thaw cycles make it difficult to be as productive as other parts of the year."

Roughly 85 percent of the earthwork is already complete. The contract calls for 1,294,951 cu. yds. of unclassified excavation (cut) and 1,447,865 cu. yds. of compacted embankment (fill) to be moved on the project.

Heavy equipment being used includes a Cat D11 dozer, 63-yard scraper pans and a 385 Komatsu track hoe. Dirt, rock, aggregate base course and asphalt are being used for the roadway portion of the project. Steel beams, reinforcing steel, concrete and piling are necessary for the bridges.

For Wiley, it's rewarding to see the project making progress, although construction is far from over.

"We appreciate the motoring public's patience as we work hard to deliver important transportation improvements statewide. I ask that everyone be cautious and avoid distractions as they drive our highways and streets. Please give road workers space to do their jobs safely. The work they do provides a great service. They all deserve to go home to their families at the end of the day."  CEG

Cindy Riley Birmingham, Ala., native Cindy RIley originally planned on a career in law, but during her sophomore year in college realized journalism was her true calling. A magna cum laude graduate of Samford University, Riley first worked in radio and TV. Named Best News Anchor, Best News Reporter and Best Investigative Reporter by the Associated Press, she interviewed numerous personalities, ranging from Dr. Henry Kissinger and President Bush to Michael Jordan and Captain Kangaroo. As a print journalist, Riley has covered a variety of topics, including construction, business, health and the arts. In addition to CEG, her work has appeared in special reports for USA Today and the L.A. Times. Other publications have included New South Magazine, Portico, Thicket, Alabama Heritage, B-Metro, Business First and Birmingham Business Journal.

Read more from Cindy Riley here.



Today's top stories