The Corning Bypass on Future I-57 in Arkansas will improve mobility and traffic flow, reducing congestion in Corning and enhancing economic development. The $55 million project includes a four-lane divided highway with controlled access, an overpass and embankment construction. Completion is expected by late 2027.

ARDOT photo The $55 million Future I-57 project in Clay County, Arkansas, is considered a critical project segment.

As the next phase of Future I-57 from Walnut Ridge to the Missouri state line, the Corning Bypass will have a significant impact by improving mobility and traffic flow. The $55 million undertaking in Clay County, Ark., is considered a critical project segment.

ARDOT photo

"The Corning Bypass will be constructed as a four-lane divided highway with a depressed 80-foot wide median with fully controlled access providing safer and more efficient travel for all users of that corridor," said Shane Wood, Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) District 10 engineer. "Additionally, the stresses of commercial truck traffic will be alleviated from the city limits of Corning."

Wood said the alternative route for commercial trucks will alleviate the heavy truck presence in the downtown business district. This will allow local vehicle and pedestrian traffic to move more easily and safely within the downtown area.

The south end of the bypass begins at U.S. Highway 67 just south of Corning, near County Road 135. It will stretch northeast, connecting back to Highway 67 north of Corning, near County Road 146. An overpass at County Road 139 will provide a north-south connection for local traffic.

Wood noted the project also will enhance economic development.

"The Corning Bypass and the remainder of the Future I-57 projects will bring more traffic through the entire region of northeast Arkansas from North Little Rock to Corning on to Poplar Bluff, Mo. As more of the traveling public passes through this region, there will be more opportunities to provide goods and services along the route. Additionally, better connecting cities will allow for easier commutes to and from communities along the new interstate."

As for how motorists are being affected during construction, said Wood, "U.S. Highways 62 and 67 will see minor impacts during the widening process on each end of the bypass. The contractor will be required to maintain safe, continuous flow of two-way traffic at all times."

Koss Construction Company was awarded the job in September 2024. Unfortunately for crews, the native ground at the construction site is unstable, requiring extra effort to properly stabilize it.

"This challenge is further compounded by the heavy rainfall experienced during the winter and spring," said Wood. "Given the scale and complexity of the project, scheduling is also a major concern.

Successful and timely completion will depend on strong collaboration between the contractor, its subcontractors and ARDOT, to ensure effective coordination and adherence to deadlines."

Major efforts focus on hauling fill material for main lane embankments and constructing box culverts. The first phase of construction also is under way on the overpass at C.R. 139. Some incidental removal and disposal items have already been completed.

Site work involves clearing and grubbing of existing trees; preparing and processing the existing ground; treating the existing ground, if necessary, with soil stabilization; establishing new drainage ditches; and beginning compacted embankment operations.

Wood explained that building the overpass at County Road 139 will take a great deal of effort.

"The finished length of the bridge will be more than 413 feet. It will require driving piling and pouring concrete for deep foundations; erecting piers and caps; placing steel girders; and pouring the bridge deck.

"Building embankments on each side of the structure will also be necessary. To complete the design, the bridge railing will be given an architectural finish, painted and embossed with an emblem representing the state of Arkansas."

ARDOT photo

To this point, wet conditions have posed significant challenges to the earthwork and box culvert construction. Crews have made great efforts to dry and process the soil, ensuring a solid foundation to begin construction.

Heavy equipment being used includes Cat 745 haul trucks; a Cat 390 excavator; a Cat 345 excavator; a Cat 815K soil compactor; a Cat RM 500 rotary mixer; and a Manitowoc MLC100 crane. Approximately 1.4 million cu. yds. of embankment will be brought in to build the interstate.

ARDOT director Jared Wiley called the project an investment in the future.

"The completed corridor will connect Interstates 30 and 40 in central Arkansas with other primary national east-west routes, including Interstates 70, 80 and 90. When a project has the potential to impact mobility and quality of life in such a substantial way, the sense of satisfaction is amplified accordingly."

Work is scheduled to be finished in late 2027. Wood acknowledged he's grateful to be part of a project that will mean safer traveling for the public.

"There's a certain satisfaction in being part of the construction of an interstate that will benefit northeast Arkansas and the traveling public for many years to come. We are blessed to live in a state and country that can invest in such projects for the benefit of all." CEG

