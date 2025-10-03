ARTBA honored transportation industry leaders with division awards in 2025, recognizing outstanding contributions in various categories including contractor, materials, services, planning, design, and highway safety. Notable winners include John Hay, Ozzy Bravo, Jim Crowley, and Bill Lambert.

The American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) recognized transportation design and construction industry leaders Sept. 29, 2025, with division awards during the association's national convention in Irving, Texas.

The honorees were in announced in four categories:

Nello L. Teer, Jr. Award:

John Hay, former senior vice president, government relations, CRH (retired)

The award honors a contractor member who has made outstanding contributions to the association's contractors division and the transportation construction industry.

Paul F. Phelan Memorial Award:

Established in 1971, this award is given annually in recognition of outstanding contributions to the ARTBA materials and services division and the transportation construction industry as a whole.

Guy Kelcey Award:

Ozzy Bravo, business development director, Parsons

This award, which honors Guy Kelcey, one of the panning and design (P&D) division's organizers, is given each year to an ARTBA member who has exhibited a high degree of service to the association's P&D division.

John "Jake" Landen Memorial Highway Safety Awards:

(Private Sector) Jim Crowley, vice president of new product development, sales and marketing, Valtir, LLC

(Public Sector) Bill Lambert, state safety engineer, highway design, New Hampshire Department of Transportation

Established in 1989 in memory of Traffic Safety Industry Division leader and Past ARTBA Chair (1976) J.C. Landen, this annual award recognizes outstanding contributions to highway safety.

