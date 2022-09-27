The Glass Hammer Award honors companies in the transportation construction industry that have innovative programs and activities directed at successfully promoting women leaders within their organization. (ARTBA photo)

Three transportation construction professionals, a transportation researcher and a company program that connects and empowers female employees were all honored with the American Road and Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) Foundation's "Women Leaders in Transportation Design & Construction" awards Sept. 26. The honors were bestowed during the association's national convention in Nashville, Tenn.

Ethel Birchland Lifetime Achievement Award

Named for an ARTBA executive from the mid-1920s, this award is given to individuals who demonstrate outstanding leadership, long-term service in the industry's public or private sectors and dedication to the advancement of innovation and other women leaders.

Regine C. Beauboeuf, senior vice president and director of Infrastructure and Mobility Equity, HNTB Corp.

After 37 years in the transportation and infrastructure industry, including supervising engineer for the Michigan Department of Transportation, Beauboeuf brings unparalleled experience to large, complex projects. She manages some of HNTB's highest-profile design-build and public-private-partnership ventures. She leads the firm's internal and external efforts to advance diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). She also heads HNTB's Partners Program, fostering partnerships with minority-owned and historically underutilized businesses.

As vice chair of Michigan Women Forward and through her affiliation with numerous social service organizations, Beauboeuf has worked tirelessly to advance opportunities for women.

Amy Schroeder, highways development program manager, Idaho Transportation Department (ITD)

Schroeder manages the Innovative Contracting Unit for IDT, where she plans and implements comprehensive transportation system improvements. This includes Idaho's award-winning Grant Anticipation Revenue Vehicle (GARVEE) program, which funded 59 highway improvements, and helped reduce traffic-related injuries and fatalities by 80 percent.

Throughout her career, Schroeder has shared her knowledge and passion for transportation design and construction with younger generations of women through the "Engineering Girls" program at Boise State University and the American Legion Auxiliary "Girl's State" program.

Glass Hammer Award

This award honors companies in the transportation construction industry that have innovative programs and activities directed at successfully promoting women leaders within their organization.

RS&H

In 2019, a group of women at architecture/engineering firm RS&H launched the Ignite Women's Professional Network — a forum for female associates to participate in the growth of the company while advancing opportunities for women to lead, advocate and connect. The 140-person network enhances awareness of challenges women face in the industry, prompting meaningful change within the company and externally.

The women of Ignite provide direction for new programming, bring recommendations to executive team members, and consult with the human resources team. Since its inception, the number of women in senior leadership roles increased 140 percent, women serving on the executive team increased 35 percent, and women promotions increased eight percent.

Future Industry Leader Spotlight Award

This award recognizes students enrolled in undergraduate or graduate studies at a U.S. college or university who have achieved an outstanding academic record and demonstrated extraordinary leadership skills within and outside of the academic environment.

Kamalen Santos-Diaz

Santos-Diaz is a recent graduate of the University of Texas at El Paso, where she earned a master's and Bachelor of Science in civil engineering. During her master's program, she conducted research on electrified roadways for the National Science Foundation Engineering Research Center on "Advancing Sustainability through Powered Infrastructure for Roadway Electrification" (ASPIRE). She plans to pursue a doctorate in civil engineering and aims to one day work on sustainability issues at the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Leah Helmer

Helmer is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in construction management at Louisiana State University. She also works full-time for Blythe Construction, a heavy highway contracting firm where she has risen through the ranks from plant laborer to project coordinator and engineer in training. As a member of the company's Community Service Committee, she participates in numerous philanthropic activities and through her involvement in the National Association of Women in Construction, Helmer supports other women in the industry. Upon completing her bachelors, she plans to pursue a master's degree in business administration.

