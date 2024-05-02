Photo courtesy of Chadwick-BaRoss Levi Wardner, general manager of Chadwick-BaRoss’ Concord, N.H., and Lancaster, N.H., facilities assembles replacement hydraulic hose and fittings.

Chadwick-BaRoss recently announced that it made a significant investment in its hydraulic hose manufacturing capabilities at its Concord, N.H., facility.

"We just completed about a month ago the installation of a hydraulic hose assembly and manufacturing system that significantly improves our previous capabilities," said Levi Wardner, general manager of the Concord, N.H., and Lancaster, N.H., branches.

"This custom hydraulic hose assembly system, which is Volvo specific, but not Volvo exclusive, gives us the ability to build Volvo hoses without actually having to have the damaged hose and hydraulic fittings in our possession.

Photo courtesy of Chadwick-BaRoss

"Prior to this new system we could rebuild most Volvo hydraulic hose, but we had to physically have the hose and fittings in our possession to match them up," he added. "Now all you need to do is give us a call with the parts number and pick up your new hose later that same day, or we can ship it to you at any other Chadwick-BaRoss location. It's important to note that we still have the ability to make hoses and fittings for all other equipment manufacturers, however, we will still need to have physical possession of the part."

The purchase and installation of this new system at Chadwick-BaRoss's Concord, N.H., facility created a second opportunity for the company to improve its customer service elsewhere in New Hampshire. The Chadwick-BaRoss Lancaster, N.H., facility previously did not have hydraulic hose manufacturing capabilities and, in fact, within the Lancaster, N.H., area, hydraulic hose repair and replacement was hard to come by. So, the decision was made to move the previous hydraulic hose manufacturing system from the Concord, N.H., facility to the Lancaster, N.H., facility to better serve customers in that area.

"Once we have the Volvo part number this new system tells us exactly what hose is needed, exactly what fitting is needed, and what angle the fitting needs to be placed at," Wardner said. "The entire process takes less than an hour. With this system, we are also able to serve any Volvo customer anywhere in the Chadwick-BaRoss distribution area. We can also supply other Volvo dealers who have contacted Volvo to get a hose assembly and have found it to be on back order. Surprisingly, in most cases, purchasing the hoses from Chadwick-BaRoss will work out to be less expensive than purchasing from the manufacturer." CEG

