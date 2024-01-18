List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    ARTBA Transportation Construction Worker Memorial Scholarship Opportunities Available

    Thu January 18, 2024 - National Edition
    ARTBA


    Shutterstock photo

    The American Road & Transportation Builders Association's (ARTBA) Foundation is seeking eligible students for its 2024-25 "Lanford Family Transportation Construction Worker Memorial Scholarship Program."

    Applications are due April 19, and are available at www.artbafoundation.org.

    The program, which was expanded in 2023, provides post-high school financial assistance to the children of transportation construction workers killed or permanently disabled on the job. This includes industry professionals who were working on projects in these sectors: airports, bridges, marine, ports and waterways, public transit, roads, railroads, tunnels and utilities.

    Established in fall 1999 as the "Highway Worker Memorial Scholarship" by Roanoke, Va., contractors and brothers Stan and Jack Lanford, the fund provided more than $800,000 in aid to 214 students in 38 states from 2000-2023.

    Students must attend a post-secondary institution of learning that requires a high school diploma or its equivalent. This could include any public or private four-year accredited college or university; two-year accredited college; or vocational-technical college or training institution. Graduate students who meet the eligibility criteria are also able to apply. Scholarships have a value of up to $10,000 annually.

    For more information, or if you have a lead on a student who might be eligible, contact ARTBA Manager of Safety and Foundation Programs Melanie Laird at [email protected]., or 202/683- 1029.




