Photo courtesy of ASCO ASCO locations are authorized to sell, service and support Vacall brand combination jet/vac sewer cleaners, hydro excavators, industrial vacuum machines and truck-mounted jetters in 130 counties primarily in eastern, western and south Texas, as well as the state of New Mexico.

Associated Supply Company Inc. (ASCO), a provider of construction, agriculture and material handling equipment, announced that it has joined the distributor network for Vacall jetting and vacuum machines in 130 counties primarily in eastern, western and south Texas, as well as the state of New Mexico.

ASCO locations are authorized to sell, service and support Vacall brand combination jet/vac sewer cleaners, hydro excavators, industrial vacuum machines and truck-mounted jetters in the territory. Vacall products are designed, built, and tested by Gradall Industries, manufacturer of world-famous Gradall excavators that also are sold and supported by ASCO.

With more than 60 years of experience, ASCO is well-established in Texas with 27 dealership locations supporting many brands of equipment. With a proven track record of successful growth, ASCO has a clear vision for the potential of Vacall products to strengthen its current relationships with customers and build new relationships with the lineup of Vacall and Gradall equipment.

"We are excited to combine Gradall's worldwide reputation as a premier manufacturer and its superior Vacall brand machines with ASCO's commitment to providing excellent customer service, product knowledge and industry relationships to create new opportunities for both of us," said Brax Wright, CEO, ASCO.

"ASCO looks forward to joining our team with Vacall's highly respected collection of powerful, productive and easy-to-operate machines. Together, we will offer customers superior options in our market. We are excited about this new opportunity to serve our customers with Vacall brand machines," said Steve Wright, president, ASCO.

"Gradall Industries has already forged a strong relationship with ASCO, rooted in our mutual success with excavator products," said Mike Popovich, Gradall president. "So it's with great pleasure that we see this relationship expand to include our Vacall product group."

"Our field team of Vacall sales and support people," said Tod Ebetino, Gradall's director of sales of Vacall products, "has built a cooperative, coordinated effort with ASCO's people in its many locations in Texas and New Mexico. With the right Vacall machines and the right Vacall support system, we believe we will capably reach the goals of both ASCO and Vacall."

ASCO's other product offerings include Case Construction Equipment, Case IH, Hitachi, Doosan, Volvo Construction Equipment, Genie, K-TEC, Gradall, SENNEBOGEN, as well as many other lines of well-known and respected agriculture, construction and material handling equipment.

For more information, visit www.alamo-group.com and www.ascoeq.com.

Today's top stories