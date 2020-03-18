Aspen Equipment Sells Railroad Rental Division to Danella Companies Inc.

On March 1, 2020, Danella Companies acquired all railroad rental equipment and assume the associated rental contracts from Aspen Equipment.

For more than four decades, Minnesota-based Aspen Equipment Co. has catered to the needs of the railroad maintenance business through the production, service and rental of railroad truck equipment to customers spanning the United States and Canada, including Class 1, transit, short-line and rail contractors. As the company's railroad truck equipment business expands and evolves, customer service is priority.

Through its strategic planning process, Aspen will focus resources and energies on the production and service of new railroad truck equipment. Aspen's goal is to maximize the impact on customers by deploying resources where they provide the most value. The management of Aspen has decided to find a partner to acquire the rental fleet of rail truck equipment in order to redeploy those assets toward production, sales and service.

In an effort to continue to service existing rental customers, Aspen selected Danella Companies Inc., a rail maintenance equipment rental company across North America. On March 1, 2020, Danella acquired all railroad rental equipment and assume the associated rental contracts from Aspen Equipment. Jointly, Aspen and Danella will make every effort to ensure this transition period is seamless for all those affected.

About Aspen Equipment Co.

Family-owned since 1926, Aspen Equipment carries equipment trucks for construction, railroads, electric utilities, mining and tree care industries. Aspen Equipment is headquartered in Bloomington, Minn., with branches in Iowa and Nebraska.

For more information, call 800/888-7671, or visit aspenequipment.com.

About Danella Companies, Inc.

For more than 45 years, Danella Companies has delivered performance across the rental, gas, electric, steam, water, communications, storm restoration and railroad industries.

For more information, visit danella.com.