Aspen Equipment Sells Railroad Rental Division to Danella Companies Inc.

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Aspen Equipment Sells Railroad Rental Division to Danella Companies Inc.

Wed March 18, 2020 - Midwest Edition #6
Aspen Equipment


On March 1, 2020, Danella Companies acquired all railroad rental equipment and assume the associated rental contracts from Aspen Equipment.
On March 1, 2020, Danella Companies acquired all railroad rental equipment and assume the associated rental contracts from Aspen Equipment.

For more than four decades, Minnesota-based Aspen Equipment Co. has catered to the needs of the railroad maintenance business through the production, service and rental of railroad truck equipment to customers spanning the United States and Canada, including Class 1, transit, short-line and rail contractors. As the company's railroad truck equipment business expands and evolves, customer service is priority.

Through its strategic planning process, Aspen will focus resources and energies on the production and service of new railroad truck equipment. Aspen's goal is to maximize the impact on customers by deploying resources where they provide the most value. The management of Aspen has decided to find a partner to acquire the rental fleet of rail truck equipment in order to redeploy those assets toward production, sales and service.

In an effort to continue to service existing rental customers, Aspen selected Danella Companies Inc., a rail maintenance equipment rental company across North America. On March 1, 2020, Danella acquired all railroad rental equipment and assume the associated rental contracts from Aspen Equipment. Jointly, Aspen and Danella will make every effort to ensure this transition period is seamless for all those affected.

About Aspen Equipment Co.

Family-owned since 1926, Aspen Equipment carries equipment trucks for construction, railroads, electric utilities, mining and tree care industries. Aspen Equipment is headquartered in Bloomington, Minn., with branches in Iowa and Nebraska.

For more information, call 800/888-7671, or visit aspenequipment.com.

About Danella Companies, Inc.

For more than 45 years, Danella Companies has delivered performance across the rental, gas, electric, steam, water, communications, storm restoration and railroad industries.

For more information, visit danella.com.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Aspen Equipment Company Business News Minnesota