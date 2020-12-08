The leadership of Associated Builders and Contractors of Connecticut (CT ABC) has partnered with CRE Collaborative to bring new business to its members via the CRECo.ai platform and its technology enablement training.

"We are extremely excited to roll out this partnership with CRE Collaborative to our members. There is so much upside, and it is an instant value-add for our membership. It truly offers the opportunity to build more business, which is always welcome," said Chris Abel, membership director, CT ABC.

As part of the partnership, winners of CT ABC's 2020 Excellence in Construction Award have been awarded a three-month premium subscription to the CRE Collaborative platform, specifically to use the CRECo.ai portal's all-in-one Social Media Connectivity Engine & Ops Center, dubbed the "My Social" tool. My Social will enable winners to promote their award-winning projects, company profile, and services across the state and beyond.

"CRECo.ai will enable CT ABC's members to promote their company, its capabilities, properties, services and leading-edge projects across the industry. It will also identify new projects and partners while significantly advancing their networking ability, marketing and technology enablement," said Andreas Senie, founder and CEO, CRE Collaborative.

Through the partner program, all of CT ABC's Membership will have access to CRECo.ai at various levels, as well as to unlimited training.

For more information, visit www.CRECo.ai.