Astec Industries announced that Road Machinery & Supplies Co. (RMS) has expanded its distribution to include Astec brands Roadtec and Peterson in increased territories and regions.

RMS is a dealer of Astec brands KPI-JCI and Astec Mobile Screens.

RMS provides construction and mining equipment throughout the Upper Midwest. This year it celebrated its 94th year in business.

The expanded agreement adds the Peterson brand to RMS's diverse product line in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and select counties in Illinois and Wisconsin. The agreement also broadens the RMS territory served by Roadtec to include Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and select areas of Illinois.

"RMS has a significant presence in the compaction and road paving industry," said Chris Colwell, VP of channel management of Astec Industries. "We look forward to a long and successful partnership."

Brian Gray, VP of sales and marketing of Astec said, "RMS has a proven commitment to product support and a loyal customer following. We are excited to continue their tradition of excellence."

For more information, visit www.astecindustries.com.