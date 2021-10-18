ASV has added 16 new dealer locations.

ASV Holdings Inc., a manufacturer of all-purpose and all-season compact track loaders and skid steers, grows its dealer network with four new dealers and 16 new dealer locations.

Joining as new dealer partners are Mid Country Machinery with one location in Syracuse, N.Y.; Woburn, Mass.-based Woodco Machinery with three locations in Massachusetts and one in Rhode Island; Livonia, Mich.-based Alta Equipment Company with six locations in Michigan and three in south Florida; and Quality Equipment and Parts with one location in Lake City, Fla. Existing dealer partner ROMCO Equipment Co. also added one new location in Texas.

The dealers will offer ASV's full line of Posi-Track compact track loaders, which allow customers the ability to do more in more places due to best-in-class rated operating capacities, cooling systems and hydraulic efficiency, according to the manufacturer.

The dealers will offer the recently-launched MAX-Series compact track loaders and skid steers, including the RT-65, VT-70 high output, RT-75 and RT-75 heavy-duty. The machines feature premium performance, comfort, visibility and overall operator experience. The lineup also features the industry's most compact track loaders, the RT-25, RT-40, and RT-50, and the industry's most powerful CTL, the RT-120 Forestry. The dealers will also offer ASV's new MAX-Series RS-75 and VS-75 skid-steer loaders.

"We depend on the strength of our dealer network to offer the best possible experience for our customers," said Dave Gannon, director of channel development of the ASV brand. "Our network of dealer partners is substantial — and growing. As we increase our coverage in North America, more customers have access to ASV machines that will help them do more work in more places, as well as having access to convenient parts and service from their local ASV dealer."

For more information, visit www.asvi.com.

