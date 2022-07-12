ASV Holdings Inc., a manufacturer of all-purpose and all-season compact track loaders and skid steers, introduces a new generation of the company's RT-50 Posi-Track loader, now powered by a Yanmar engine.

The new machine boasts 53.8 hp, up a full 8 percent from the previous model. The repowered RT-50 also offers improved serviceability, allowing owners to have the Yanmar engine serviced at ASV dealers.

In addition to these benefits, the new RT-50 features new comfort, visibility and performance features, elevating the RT-50 as one of the top compact track loaders in both performance and comfort in its class, according to the manufacturer.

The Yanmar-powered RT-50 provides construction-grade performance in a small package, and is ideally suited for work in tight spaces, such as for rental, landscaping, construction, snow clearing and more.

"We often hear from customers that our RT-50 is the perfect blend of performance and mobility. Now, with the additional horsepower and new convenience features, that performance factor is dialed to eleven," said Buck Storlie, ASV Holdings Inc. product manager. "And that's before even mentioning the world-renowned reliability of the new Yanmar engine."

Power, Productivity

The repowered RT-50 features a more powerful new 53.8-hp Tier IV, 3-cylinder turbo charged Yanmar engine. The machine has a high tractive effort and exceptional pushing and digging power due to ASV's Posi-Power system.

The compact track loader allows contractors to be more productive, with high performance due in part to a nimble 58.5-in. width, a 9.1-ft. lift height, a 1,400-lbs. rated operating capacity and a 7.1 mph top speed.

The RT-50's industry standard quick attach fits a wide variety of attachments. New to the machine is an optional hydraulic quick attach that allows operators to change attachments from the comfort of the cab. The loader's compact size allows it to be conveniently towed behind a 1/2-ton pickup truck, a fact that makes its performance capabilities even more impressive, the manufacturer said.

Variable auxiliary hydraulic flow comes standard, and the machine can operate efficiently at a high auxiliary circuit flow rate, powered by 13.3-gpm of pump capacity and 3,000 psi of system pressure.

ASV eliminates labor-intensive belt servicing through the use of a direct drive pump. This, along with the machine's large line sizes and hydraulic coolers, transfers more flow and pressure directly to the attachment to help prevent power loss.

The RT-50 is tested to operate at full load 100 percent of the time in ambient temperatures from -40 F up to 118 F. This product is a highly efficient cooling system that allows operators to get more out of their machine.

Serviceability, Reliability

The RT-50's Yanmar engine can be serviced at ASV dealers. The ability to maintain the engine through ASV's network of dealers gives customers more convenient options when engine maintenance is required on a Yanmar engine already renowned for its longevity.

ASV designed the RT-50 so operators can spend less time servicing it and more time getting work done. Its rear-tilting hood offers easy access to maintenance points, including filters, oil and fuel tank reservoirs, hydraulic and water separator drains and the battery.

The compact track loader is built with a heavy-duty frame, drive table and axles. The RT-50 features new wiring harness routing for additional durability. The drive hose routing and chassis sealing are designed for reduced rubbing, creating fewer line breaks and boosting hose longevity. Metal-face seals on the front and back ensure the drive hubs do not require maintenance for the life of the machine. An optional bumper or bumper and limb riser can be added for additional hood protection in tough applications, such as rental or brush cutting.

ASV backs up its promise of reliability with a 2-year, 2,000-hour warranty. The warranty includes a no-derailment guarantee and covers the tracks for the entire warranty period.

Comfort, Ease of Operation

The repowered RT-50 brings brand new comfort features to its compact cab. A single-sided lap bar makes entry and exit easier and provides operators with more hip room. Partially adjustable armrests and a tall cab improves comfort for operators of different sizes. The pressurized cab option also provides a cleaner in-cab environment.

Optional all-weather cabs include heat and air conditioning. ASV also offers additional comfort features, including a cup holder, phone mount and DC outlet.

A new 4.3-in. color display and standard hydraulic joystick controls puts full command of the machine at the operator's fingertips. Plus, a new drive transmission allows for more precise power and fine-tuned operation.

The machine also includes visibility improvements over its predecessor. A new frameless front door includes floor-to-ceiling glass area, allowing operators to better see their work and attachments. The cab's large side and rear windows provide additional lines of sight. This is further improved by the bright rear LED light and adjustable front pedestal lighting. An optional backup camera is available to replace the standard rearview mirror for additional convenience and visibility.

Posi-Track Benefits

ASV designs its Posi-Track and skid-steer loaders independently to provide customers with the highest performance from each machine. The RT-50's dedicated frame results in a 14.4-in, ground clearance, higher than any walk-behind or stand-on loader, as well as many larger machines. The unit can travel over rocks, logs, stumps and other obstacles with less risk of getting hung up, according to the manufacturer.

ASV's Posi-Track system features a flexible track and an open-rail and internal positive drive-sprocket undercarriage, allowing for greater traction, longer wear life and faster, more convenient undercarriage cleaning. Posi-Track loaders also have a high number of ground contact points, spreading the machine's weight evenly. As a result, the RT-50 features an industry-low 3.0 psi ground pressure, reducing the risk of damage to turf.

Optional smooth turf tracks make the machine even more desirable for use on sensitive turf by minimizing risk of damage. The low ground pressure leads to better flotation and traction on steep, slippery and wet ground. It also enhances control and pushing capabilities. The wide, flexible track maintains more contact with the ground than other designs, helping to virtually eliminate the risk of track derailment.

For more information, visit www.asvi.com.

