ASV, an industry-leading brand of all-purpose and all-season compact track loaders and skid steers, introduced the new generation RT-65 Posi-Track loader, now powered by Yanmar.

The compact track loader is redesigned in every facet over its predecessor and brings numerous productivity, ease-of-use and performance benefits, especially with the inclusion of a Yanmar engine. The midsize machine is ideal for contractors and owner-operators in the landscaping and construction markets.

"We're committed to providing increasingly durable and high-performing equipment to our customers, and this new RT-65 is a significant addition," said Peter Ovrebo, product management director — North America, Yanmar Compact Equipment North America.

"Not only is the RT-65 now powered by Yanmar — it is redesigned from top to bottom, making it an entirely new model that promises to allow operators an easier and more productive time on the job site in virtually every way."

Power

ASV's RT-65 is a brand-new radial-lift machine with new hydraulics, engine, controls, wiring, pumps, hoses, frame and more. These improvements maximize power from the compact track loader's 67.1-hp Tier IV Final Yanmar diesel engine and optional 26.7 gpm high flow. A highly efficient hydraulic system and direct drive pumps transfer more flow and pressure directly to the attachment, resulting in a 2,000-lb. rated operating capacity and 5,714-lb. tipping load.

Additionally, a highly efficient cooling system and optimized hydraulics allow the compact track loader to operate at 100 percent load, 100 percent of the time up to 118 F.

The 7,385-lb. RT-65 achieves maximum traction and mobility due to ASV's flagship Posi-Track rubber track undercarriage. It includes a suspension system made up of two independent torsion axles per undercarriage, allowing for a smooth ride over every type of terrain and speeds as fast as 9.1 mph.

The torsion axles allow the flexible track to maximize contact with the ground, increasing pushing power and lowering ground pressure as low as 4.2 psi. This optimal weight distribution means greater performance in steep, wet, muddy and slippery conditions. It also contributes to less risk of damage to sensitive turf.

Photo courtesy of ASV

Performance

The RT-65 boasts numerous optional technology features to improve jobsite performance and ease of use. The efficiency-enhancing tools can boost productivity and help with repetitive tasks for new and experienced operators.

Auto 2-speed provides operators improved control while grading, in tight spaces or other precise applications by creating a seamless transition between low- and high-speed modes. Similarly, speed-sensitive ride control improves material retention at higher speeds without the need to switch off the feature when moving to slower-moving applications.

Self-leveling features further boost those efficiency-enhancing benefits. The self-leveling technology automatically levels the load both while raising the machine's arms and — different from most compact track loaders — while lowering them.

Other new tech features improve jobsite productivity. The RT-65's work-tool positioner provides the ability to create a button preset for the angle of the attachment based on the application. Return-to-position technology complements that with the ability to set a preset for the height of the loader arms. The two features can be paired or used independently, depending on the task at hand.

Comfort, Operator Experience

The RT-65 is a MAX-Series model, providing all the premium comforts associated with that class. Operators can better see the attachment and their surroundings with premium 360-degree visibility. A vibrant 7-in. color display improves convenience with access to vital monitoring tools, view from the backup camera and integration with service schedules and history.

The new RT-65 includes electronic controls, meaning fewer switches and a more ergonomic working space. This is complemented by a fully adjustable suspended seat, which improves comfort, especially when paired with the machine's torsion axle suspension, a feature not found on most machines of this size class, according to the manufacturer.

Operators can work with the comfort of knowing ASV prioritized safety with the design of the RT-65, as the model includes a roof escape hatch, a rare feature for a compact track loader.

ASV's optional Yanmar SmartAssist telematics system changes how operators experience their machine. The service includes features ranging from error detection and notification to real-time operational status updates and daily work reports. Owners also benefit from integrated theft protection, allowing users to set a range from a specific location and trigger an alert if the machine moves outside of that range.

Serviceability

ASV builds the RT-65 to allow operators to spend more time working and less time maintaining their machine. ASV makes this possible with industry-leading access, including a swing-out radiator, top hood and side doors that provide access to all sides of the engine compartment, including filters and other daily checkpoints. Additionally, the machine's cooler swings out with the door, allowing easy access for cleaning.

Machine owners have improved serviceability convenience from the inclusion of the RT-65's Yanmar engine. It can be serviced from top to bottom at ASV dealers, providing a one-stop-shop experience for maintenance needs.

The RT-65 also maximizes reliability. ASV includes a 2-year, 2,000-hour warranty that not only boasts the industry's only no-derailment guarantee, but also covers the tracks for the entire warranty period.

For more information, visit www.asvi.com.

Photo courtesy of ASV

