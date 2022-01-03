The ASV-branded attachments include buckets, tooth bars, pallet forks, grapple rakes, grapple buckets and brush mowers, with each attachment type available in compatible sizes for all ASV models.

ASV Holdings Inc., a manufacturer of all-purpose and all-season compact track loaders and skid steers, introduced a line of branded attachments tested for use on ASV machines.

The ASV-branded attachments include a full range of buckets, pallet forks, grapples and brush mowers, with each attachment type available for every machine in ASV's lineup. Contractors benefit from being able to work with an ASV dealer as a single point of contact for a comprehensive package of ASV equipment and attachments, as well as the confidence that the tool is tested to ensure maximum efficiency with their equipment.

"It's our goal to enhance convenience for our customers in everything from the purchase process to the operation of our equipment," said Jeff Pate, director of sales of the ASV brand. "Our new attachment line streamlines the purchasing process by allowing ASV dealers to be a one-stop-shop and ensures our customers get the best performance and reliability with an ASV attachment."

The attachments, available through ASV's dealer network, are tested for use with ASV machines. This allows operators to simply attach the tool and get to work with the confidence to get the job done. Plus, the attachments feature a 24-month warranty, providing additional peace of mind with parts and support available directly from ASV.

In addition to offering the convenience of buying a guaranteed-compatible ASV attachment with a matching machine, the new line is simple to finance. Commercial buyers who purchase an ASV machine through an ASV dealer have the option to bundle the attachment in the finance package.

ASV will continue to expand the attachment line to add to the growing capabilities of ASV machines and fill the increasing demands and variety of job-specific applications.

The attachments are available for order through ASV's dealer network.

For more information, visit www.asvi.com.

