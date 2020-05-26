ASV Holdings Inc. partnered with Loftness Specialized Equipment to design a specialized Loftness S-Series Battle Ax mulching head for optimized performance with ASV machines.

The skid steer and compact track loader attachment available through ASV's dealer network is designed to produce a finer mulch with fewer passes, according to the manufacturer. It pairs with ASV's RT-75 Heavy-Duty and RT-120 Forestry Posi-Track loaders, each optimized for high performance in forestry and other demanding applications.

The attachment is ideal for improving productivity in forestry mulching, land clearing, trail development and right-of-way work.

"It is important to us that our partners' values align with ours, and we really see that in Loftness," said Buck Storlie, ASV Holdings Inc. product line manager. "It's why we worked so closely with them to make this specialized mulching head. The Battle Ax provides ASV customers the level of performance they need to get the most out of their machines."

The two companies worked together to match the attachment with ASV machines. ASV and Loftness extensively tested The Battle Ax with the RT-75 HD and RT-120F to optimize specifications and features including hydraulic settings, gearing, back pressure and more.

The Battle Ax gives contractors the ability to fell large standing trees, shave off large material, and complete forward and reverse mulching. The attachment applies everything Loftness learned with the company's flagship Carbide Cutter G4 and takes it a step further. The signature shear bars and two-stage cutting chamber produce a finer mulch with fewer passes.

The Battle Ax also includes the new Battle Ax rotor with built-in depth gauges. The depth gauges are carefully engineered to be less limiting than similar designs, improving productivity while optimizing the material feed rate to prevent the attachment from engaging too much material.

Like ASV machines, the Battle Ax is built with reliability in mind. The attachment includes premium strength steel housing for enhanced durability and a number of features that minimize moving parts and simplify maintenance. An adjustable push bar and skid shoes give operators maximum control.

"We've worked with ASV for a number of years and we're excited that their customers have direct access to our Battle Ax," said Bill Schafer, Loftness product manager. "Extensive testing resulted in a unique attachment that pairs perfectly with ASV equipment's unmatched hydraulic power, reliability and performance."

When combined with ASV's RT-75 HD or RT-120F, the S-Series Battle Ax performs at maximum capacity due to the perfect pairing between the attachment and the loaders' hydraulic system capacities and cooling systems. These systems allow for operation even in high ambient temperatures with less risk of bogging down or overheating, according to the manufacturer.

In addition, ASV Posi-Track loaders' advanced suspension and flexible tracks provide more operator comfort and maintain a better control of cutting height and speed as a result of the tracks flexing over obstacles instead of rocking over them. The undercarriage design also virtually guarantees the tracks will stay on, even in demanding brush clearing applications. ASV backs that up with a no-derailment guarantee.

The RT-75 HD and RT-120F include enhanced operator protection, including a heavy-duty polycarbonate door, cross bracing and reinforced windows on a falling object protective structure (FOPS) and rollover protection (ROPS) cab. The models also include metal guarding against brush and debris around key areas, such as lights, the AC condenser and rear screen. The machines blow debris from mulching applications out of the engine compartment screens with a hydraulically driven, auto-reversing cooling fan. A full rear brush guard is also available as a factory-installed option.

