ASV Holdings Inc., a manufacturer of all-purpose and all-season compact track loaders and skid steers, announced Duffy's Sales & Rental as the 2020 Dealer of the Year and CLM Equipment as the 2020 Rookie of the Year.

"Duffy's Sales & Rental and CLM equipment went above and beyond representing the ASV brand and showing a passion for the equipment that is hard to miss," said Jeff Pate, director of sales of the ASV brand. "We are proud to show our appreciation for their promotion of the ASV brand promise in every aspect of their businesses."

ASV chose Barron, Wis.-based Duffy's Sales & Rental as Dealer of the Year in recognition of the dealer's leading sales and extraordinary performance in 2020. The business, which has been serving ASV customers for nearly 30 years, provides sales, rental, parts and services for a wide range of construction, landscaping and land clearing equipment.

CLM Equipment gained recognition as Rookie of the Year as a result of its outstanding achievements and contributions to ASV in 2020. The Lafayette, La.-based dealer opened its doors more than 50 years ago and features three full service branches across the west-central Gulf Coast, offering primarily construction and demolition equipment.

For more information, call 800/205-9913 or visit www.asvi.com.

