This high strength bucket has the same design features as Attachments International’s large track excavator.

Attachments International has introduced a high-capacity bucket for tractor/loader/backhoes. This bucket will double production and fuel savings as much as 30 percent where the excavating conditions allow, according to the manufacturer.

This high strength bucket has the same design features as Attachments International's large track excavator — fully welded seams, internal gussets, solid box beam construction, high strength steel, thru-hardened cutting edges, wear bars, open or closed top design, and is offered in round or flat cutting edge.

For more information, visit www.attachmentsintl.com.

Today's top stories