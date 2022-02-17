The Southern Farm Show was held Feb. 2 to 4 at the N.C. State Fairgrounds in Raleigh.

With the forced cancellation of the show in 2021, the 2022 show was a strong event with good attendance. Among the 400 exhibitors were a robust number of construction equipment dealers and manufacturers. JCB brought along the world's fastest backhoe for show visitors to enjoy. CEG

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

