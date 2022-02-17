List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Attendance Highlights Southern Farm Show in Raleigh

Thu February 17, 2022 - Southeast Edition #4
CEG


The Southern Farm Show was held Feb. 2 to 4 at the N.C. State Fairgrounds in Raleigh.

With the forced cancellation of the show in 2021, the 2022 show was a strong event with good attendance. Among the 400 exhibitors were a robust number of construction equipment dealers and manufacturers. JCB brought along the world's fastest backhoe for show visitors to enjoy. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2022 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

(L-R): Shannon Lloyd, ACT Construction Equipment; Chad Florian, FAE; Brandon Wilkinson, Mark Glass, Gary Merrill, Brandon Waugh and Mark Nelson, all of ACT Construction Equipment; Kyle Hobbs, Bandit Industries; and Gavin Thamm, ACT Construction Equipment.
Kris Realander (L) and Gray Boles, both of Curtis Lane Equipment.
(L-R): Billy Landis, Nick Bellamy and Chris Bennett, all of Premier Equipment.
Tony Jackson (L) and Grady Harrington, both of National Equipment Dealers.
Matt Stefanski (L) and Brian Norris, both of Ditch Witch.
(L-R): David Wise, Carmen Harmon, Amanda Corriher Pearlier and Tyler Pearlier, all of Construction Attachments.
(L-R): B.R. Smith, Shirley Smith, Hannon Bedenbaugh, Donnie Crawford, Rod Lehpamer, Michelle Clarke, Eddie Wilson and Rod Hamm, all of UtiliTough.
(L-R): Dan Phillips, Richard Morea and Troy Hayes, all of Seppi.
Ethan Davis (L) and Logan Davis, both of CCS Equipment Sales.
(L-R): Mitchell Oliver, Marshall Bryant and Taylor Irwin, all of Gregory Poole Equipment Company.
Jay Sellers (L) and Jeff Snyder, both of Ironpeddlers.
(L-R): Justin Edwards, Bob Candee and Brian Sharpe, all of Vermeer All Roads.
(L-R): Mark Wyatt, Tiffany Ashe and Jonathon Stanley, all of Sound Heavy Machinery.
(L-R): Michael Kellogg, Will Byrd, Rupert Bradley and Chris Mayo, all of Company Wrench.




Read more about...

Agricultural Equipment Events North Carolina Southern Farm Show






