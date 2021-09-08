Vijay Patil

Auto industry veteran Vijay Patil, has joined DCR Technologies as its co-founder and chief operating officer.

DCR Technologies is expanding its leadership team to meet the demand for its Digital Retailing and Credit Desk Pro platform, a configurable SaaS origination hub that enables commercial equipment dealers, lenders and buyers to interact seamlessly on a single digital platform.

Patil has 20 years of experience in managing risk, running credit operations and developing business strategies for global brands. Most recently, he was a founding member of Yamaha Motor Finance USA. Prior to that, he was head of credit of Mitsubishi Motors Credit of America and vice president of risk management of HSBC Auto Finance USA.

"Vijay is a visionary leader who recognized the inevitable conversion to digital sales processes across all industries. He understands technology, operations, credit risk management and the importance of enhancing the user experience in today's changing markets," said Beckham Thomas, founder and CEO of DCR.

"He has been collaborating with DCR since its inceptionand now we are extremely delighted to have him join our team on a full-time basis."

At DCR, Patil will be responsible for leading revenue-generating activities, managing the DCR dealer network, spearheading business operations and developing growth strategies. DCR's team of experts in credit, finance, marketplace solutions, machine learning and artificial intelligence is digitizing the process to bring efficiency and convenience to all parties involved in an equipment sales transaction.

Founded in March 2018, Dealer Credit Resources Inc. is redefining the commercial equipment industry by enhancing the customer experience and digitizing the origination processes. DCR is making commercial equipment lending "faster, smarter, and better for dealers, manufacturers, lenders and buyers", according to the company.

DCR's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform aligns all deal stakeholders on a single, streamlined credit collaboration platform. With DCR technology, the customers can apply for financing from their mobile phones while interacting with dealers, lenders and other stakeholders via text messages. DCR's SaaS platform is being used by more than 1,700 dealers.

DCR enables manual and automated workflows with more than 60 third party integrations ranging from bureaus, alternative data sources, lenders and finance companies to fraud assessment, to electronic documentation and others.

