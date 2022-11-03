List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Avant Artic Loaders Prove Adept With Snow Removal

Thu November 03, 2022 - National Edition #23
Avant


The Avant loaders compact size allows it to maneuver around tight job sites and on 48 in. sidewalks.
The Avant loaders compact size allows it to maneuver around tight job sites and on 48 in. sidewalks.

Avant's multi-purpose articulated loaders and attachments can clean snow, salt surfaces and handle winter's toughest jobs with agility and ease.

The Avant loaders compact size allows it to maneuver around tight job sites and on 48 in. sidewalks. It also can be transported with a ½ ton pick-up and trailer.

Safe and easy to operate, Avant loaders feature basic controls and a unique hydraulic connection system. The ROPS safety frame with FOP canopy, side entry to operator station and low center of gravity make is a safe solution. The offset telescopic boom allows for greater lifting height and outreach, while the articulated chassis allows the operator to drive over sensitive surfaces without marking them.

Other features include:

  • Heated cab options;
  • Optional traffic kits with headlamps, blinkers, reflectors and a beacon;
  • Hydrostatic four-wheel drive ensures reliable and efficient operation; and
  • More than 200 attachments for year-round use

For more information, visit avanttecno.com/us.




