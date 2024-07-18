Photo courtesy of Felling Trailers The 2024 Trailer for a Cause is an FT-3 utility trailer.

Felling Trailers Inc. is hosting its 12th annual online auction of an FT-3 drop deck utility trailer to support a nonprofit organization. The 2024 beneficiary is Backing the Blue Line, an organization dedicated to supporting the law enforcement community.

The goal is to raise awareness about the valuable work that Backing the Blue Line does for officers and their families through their various programs and support services. This organization is entirely run by volunteers.

Felling Trailers has manufactured and painted a custom grey trailer with a blue line and the Backing the Blue Line emblem. The Trailer for a Cause auction will start on Monday, Sept. 2, at noon and run for nine days, ending Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m. The online auction can be viewed at https://www.felling.com/our-company/trailer-for-a-cause/. Arrangements must be made for pick up at Felling Trailers' manufacturing facility or delivery (freight extra).

Various suppliers of Felling Trailers have joined in to support Backing the Blue Line by sponsoring the construction of the trailer, from lighting to tires to decking.

The 2024 Trailer for a Cause sponsors are Trans-Texas, PPG, Dexter, Sealco, Peterson, Industrial Wood (Blackwood), Demco and Pacific Rim. The full winning bid amount will go directly to Backing the Blue Line.

Backing the Blue Line (BtBL) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the law enforcement community in Minnesota. BtBL unites the power of members and the generosity of donors to honor and support Minnesota law enforcement officers and families; they mobilize to provide services, labor, and assistance during times of illness, injury, or tragedy, as well as join in celebrating life milestones.

"We want the Minnesota law enforcement community to know that they are not alone — that can range from celebrating the birth of an officer's child to supporting a family who's loved one has made the ultimate sacrifice. We hope to bridge the gap and provide assistance that officers may not be able to get elsewhere," said Bethany Danner, president of BtBL.

Law enforcement families live a unique lifestyle. Jennifer Whiteford, the founder of the group, recognized a need for wives to be able to share their experiences with each other.

"Speaking with a Minnesota National Guardsman and State Law Enforcement officer's widow, it was evident the significant support Backing the Blue Line provided her and their son. We want to be loud about the important work they are performing, bringing solace and support none of us non-law enforcement families can measure up to in those deep times of indescribable pain and despair," said Brenda Jennissen, Felling Trailers CEO.

About Backing the Blue Line: Police Wives of Minnesota

Backing the Blue Line is a locally founded 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Minnesota dedicated to supporting law enforcement officers and their families. It supports the Minnesota law enforcement community by providing resources and support to law enforcement officers and their families and serving as a positive voice in the community.

Additionally, the group offers a forum for law enforcement wives — or other women in a long-term committed relationship with a Minnesota law enforcement officer — to find and provide hope and support for each other through friendships, networking, discussion and service as they navigate a unique lifestyle. Jennifer Whiteford, the founder of the group, recognized a need for wives to be able to share their experiences with each other.

Current committees include: Community Engagement, Fallen Officer Memorial Rose, Family Support, Marketing, Membership, Social Events and Wellness.

For more information about the Backing the Blue Line, visit www.backingtheblueline.org

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

