Bane-Welker Now Offers Ashland 1410e Ejector Scraper

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Bane-Welker Now Offers Ashland 1410e Ejector Scraper

Tue March 17, 2020 - Midwest Edition #6
Bane-Welker


Bane-Welker Equipment has been an official Ashland Industries dealer at all 13 Indiana and Ohio locations since 2017. They recently added a new product which is first in its class.

The 1410E Ejector Ashland scraper is the fastest scraper in its class. Its rear load design allows for raising and lowering the rear tires to control the depth of cut. Its modular design is precise, saves time during offload, offers two or four-tire options, greaseless fiber bushings and is packed with features not found anywhere else. The scraper features a 10-ft. width and is designed to fit 225 to 500 hp tractors.

"This is Cadillac of farm scrapers," stated Dallas Foster of Bane-Welker Equipment. "It's faster. You can do more with it, and its priced right. I am excited to tell our customers about it. It's the best option for farmers who want to move dirt faster without buying a construction hitch for tractor. It has faster transport speeds than a dolly-wheel style scraper and transfers weight from the scraper to the tractor, helping with traction. Its modular design has reduced manufacturing cost to save farmers on the initial investment. Its greaseless bushing helps reduce service points and increases productivity."

The scraper features the Ag Cat. 4 hitch system, which is an affordable alternative for coupling a direct mount scraper to your tractor. It allows the operator to use the tractor's existing hammer strap drawbar to connect with a direct mount scraper 14 cu. yds. or smaller. The massive 4-in. horizontal swivel pin is designed to handle the rough service of most construction applications. The large 3-in. custom clamp nut allows the operator to make periodic service adjustments to maintain retention of the front yoke. The pivot joints feature numerous grease points to ensure wear parts can be properly lubricated.

"One of its best features is that its compatible with the larger Steiger or Magnum tractors," said Foster. "This is a significant because previous models have had a narrower 8-foot width of cut." The system is over-engineered with higher strength material and additional support gussets. The heavy steel bulkhead and rigid hose stand keep hydraulic lines safe and secure.

"Ashland scrapers are great products that our customers have been very impressed with," said Foster. "It's been a successful addition to the Bane-Welker lineup, and we continue to offer more cutting-edge equipment every year."

You can find Ashland Scrapers at all Bane-Welker Equipment locations.

About Bane-Welker Equipment

Bane-Welker Equipment is an agriculture equipment company representing Case IH and other complementary brands. Bane-Welker offers new and used equipment, parts, sales, service, precision farming and customer support. The company operates 10 stores in Indiana including Crawfordsville, La Crosse, Lebanon, Remington, Terre Haute, Pendleton, Plymouth, Winamac, and Wingate, and three stores in Ohio, including Eaton, Wilmington and Georgetown.

For more information, visit Bane-Welker.com.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.


 

Read more about...

Agricultural Equipment Ashland Indiana New Products Ohio